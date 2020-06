One American woman has make a simple method to explain 400 years of economic hardship for black Americans.

Kimberly Jones was cleaning up the streets through the George Floyd protests when her Monopoly analogy was filmed with a friend, shared and went viral.

The author, who can count Oprah Winfrey, Lebron James, Trevor Noah and Madonna among her celebrity fans, spoke to the BBC about the success of her video.

