Black Lives Matter: Hereford manager Josh Gowling calls for greater diversity in football coaching | Football News



















1:01



Josh Gowling praised Premier League sides for having ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the trunk of their shirts when the season restarts and says crucial discussions are actually starting to be held

Josh Gowling praised Premier League sides for having ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the back of these shirts once the season restarts and says important discussions are now getting to be held

Ten years back while playing in League Two, Josh Gowling decided he wished to be a manager. This week, he became Hereford boss.

It’s been a journey which has seen him acquire a psychology degree and his UEFA B licence as well as a plethora of other coaching badges and qualifications as that he steps in to the world of management.

Gowling started on a path that at the time showed very little sign of work at the end of it. Quite simply, because he was black.

But that didn’t deter him in any way. In fact, the possible lack of black managers inspired him.

“I spoke to my friends and various black players and there was a lot of apprehension, but I wanted to be a manager,” he said.

“I love coaching and improving people and this just felt right for me. It inspired me even more so.”

At 36, Gowling has just been given his first management role in Conference North. He is one of only seven managers in English football’s top six tiers who are perhaps not white.

One in three players is black, but that isn’t reflected in coaching numbers. We need to look at finding a greater diversity across coaching roles. Josh Gowling

“The colour of my skin isn’t important, the bottom line is I have to be successful,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter that I’m one of seven. I would perform a disservice to the football club if my focus wasn’t on football and being the very best I can be.

“I want to have a large impact on players lives, on / off the pitch. I love coaching, I love improving people and making players better.

“If I can inspire others as a black manager then even better.”

While there is still a lack of black coaches in the game as well as on his coaching courses, the Bulls boss does see change coming.

“One in three players is black, but that’s not reflected in coaching numbers.

“We need to look at finding a greater diversity across coaching roles. The Premier League are looking at things and we’re slowly getting there.

“There’s a large disparity in numbers but with every thing that’s happened over the last week things now look like changing.

“There are a lot more black coaches going into the football pyramid. The present situation has made people wake up.”

1:20 Leyton Orient player-coach Jobi McAnuff feels it is important to give attention to the positive changes happening due to the Black Lives Matter protests Leyton Orient player-coach Jobi McAnuff feels you should focus on the positive changes happening as a result of Black Lives Matter protests

Next week, the initial 12 Premier League games will give an obvious indication of how big this movement is.

Players names will undoubtedly be replaced by ‘Black Lives Matter’ in support of change.

“One of the big things for change to happen is enforcing bigger sanctions for racist abuse by clubs and individuals,” said Gowling.

“The penalties aren’t severe enough but if they were it will make people stop and think.

“Seeing the ‘Black Lives Matter’ on shirts will start a dialogue and education. This will make people more comfortable to talk, which will bring change.”

Gowling played over 150 games in the EFL but never worked under a black coach and is now building a diverse group as Hereford boss.

“We have a mix of grayscale players and these events have given us a platform to share with you these dilemmas.

“Before things could have perhaps been different however now there’s an openness and willingness to master and comprehend.

“It’s about understanding culture, the way in which coaches talk with players and developing that understanding.

“I came through the West Brom academy and I was just seen as a player, not a black player. I looked into the first team and saw Darren Moore and Cyril Regis so I could see a pathway, that helped me as a youngster.”

1:16 Football agent and sports director Phil Korklin says clubs should have a target imposed on them to boost diversity in coaching positions and boardrooms Football agent and sports director Phil Korklin says clubs must have a target imposed in it to increase diversity in coaching positions and boardrooms

Gowling has ambitions. Huge ones, and rightly so for somebody that got booed as a youngster due to the colour of his skin playing in Denmark, to now building a club that he played for in 2008, he has a brand new path as his playing career comes towards the conclusion.

You can tell just by talking to Gowling he is stoked up about what lies ahead.

“For now, it’s Hereford and doing well for this club is my focus, but ultimately target is minimum championship football,” that he said.

“It might take me 20 years and I know I’ve got a long way to go, but the journey is starting.”