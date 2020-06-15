Black Lives Matter: Government’s review into racial equality will also look at ‘white working class boys’, says No 10

Boris Johnson’s promised review into racial inequalities will also consider wider disparities such as problems facing white working class boys at school, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister used a newspaper article to pledge to ascertain a cross-governmental commission into eradicating prejudices following weeks of Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the US.

Downing Street said the brand new Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities would be light emitting diode by equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, and would report back by the end of the year.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the entire story, not merely the headlines

Pressed on the scope of the review, the prime minister’s official spokesman told journalists that it “will look at wider inequalities, including issues facing working class white boys in schools, for example”.

“It will examine continuing racial and ethnic inequalities in Britain,” the spokesman proceeded.

Watch more

“The aim is always to set out a brand new policy agenda for change, balancing the requirements of individuals, communities and society, maximising opportunities and ensuring fairness for many.”

More follows…