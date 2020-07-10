Black Lives Matter: From social media post to global movement

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption ‘I feel just like Black Lives Matter has changed into a trend’

A slogan chanted by countless amounts around the world, Black Lives Matter has sparked a hashtag, a network of grass-roots organisations, and a moral collective of activists.

But how achieved it go from the social media post to a global phenomenon, and where does it go now?

The names most associated with Black Lives Matter are not its leaders nevertheless the victims that have drawn attention to the massive dilemmas of racism this country grapples with: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, to name a few.

The movement may be traced right back to 2013, after the acquittal of George Zimmerman, who shot and killed Trayvon Martin in Florida.

The 17-year-old have been returning from the shop after buying candies and iced tea. Mr Zimmerman claimed the unarmed black teenager had looked suspicious.

There was outrage when that he was found not guilty of murder, and a Facebook post entitled “Black Lives Matter” captured a mood and sparked action.

Image copyright

BLM LA chapter Image caption



An early Black Lives Matter demonstration in Beverly Hills following the acquittal of Goerge Zimmerman for the murder of Trayvon Martin





“Seven years ago, we were called together. There were about 30 of us standing in the courtyard of this black artist community in Los Angeles, summoned by Patrisse Cullors, one of our co-founders and one of my dearest friends,” says Melina Abdullah, a professor of Pan African Studies in Los Angeles and co-founder of one of Black Lives Matters first “chapters”.

“It was students … artists, organisers and mommas. We knew that it was part of our sacred duty to step up. And there was an audaciousness that we could transform the world, but we didn’t have a plan for it,” she laughs.

If demands justice for Trayvon Martin lit the spark for Black Lives Matter, it had been the death of Michael Brown annually later that actually brought the movement to national attention.

The unarmed teenager have been shot dead by an officer in Ferguson, Missouri and Black Lives Matter took to the streets, often in angry confrontation with law enforcement.

But the killing of George Floyd took the movement to areas it had not reached before.

This moment of national reckoning gives Ambassador Andrew Young, a legendary civil rights leader, a “tremendous sense of pride”.

“Especially that they have remained overwhelmingly nonviolent,” the 88-year-old says.

For years that he marched shoulder-to-shoulder with Rev Martin Luther King Jr, but quite definitely as a civil rights leader in his own right.

He was later awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom and served as US Ambassador to the United Nations.

“Of course it was very different back then. We had to go door-to-door, church-to-church,” that he says.

“When Dr King went to jail, only 55 people showed up,” Ambassador Young remembers.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Ambassador Andrew Young, seated to the best of Martin Luther King Jr with other civil rights leaders





In the 1960s, lots of the key American civil rights figures were known around the world, but even someone as connected to the struggle for equality as Ambassador Young finds it hard to name contemporaries in the modern movement.

“Honestly, I don’t know who Black Lives Matter is,” that he acknowledges.

“I don’t know who the leaders are. In fact, I don’t know that they even have any leaders. I think perhaps it’s a spiritual, emotional movement created by implicit evils in our society that we have not been willing to face.”

Those who’ve been involved with Black Lives Matter since its embryonic stages say this decentralized approach is intentional.

“Group-centred leadership is in our guiding principles,” says Prof Abdullah.

“Leadership is not just about oratory, it’s also about facilitation, planning, bringing arts to the movement, things that don’t get as much recognition,” she says.

The leadership in lots of Black Lives Matter chapters is also frequently female.

“Black women have always been at the heart of the black freedom struggle. Often times they have been painted over, and this time we are refusing to allow ourselves to be painted over,” says Prof Abdullah.

The guiding light for this doctrine, and for Black Lives Matter in general, she says, has been Ella Baker – the feminist civil rights leader who championed collective grassroots activism over activism centered on a single leader.

“We all study Ella Baker as one of the most brilliant organisers to have ever walked the face of this earth. She was clear that movements should be bigger than individuals.”

Though Black Lives Matter has evolved in to this loose national and international umbrella network, the Black Lives Matter Global Network is registered in america as a non-profit organisation, one that has become getting grants and pledges from foundations and corporations falling over themselves to ally themselves with the movement.

Chapters of Black Lives Matter have spread across the US and around the world, with massive protests in the united kingdom, Europe, and Canada.

The movement now includes a lot of diverse backgrounds, who had previously maybe not felt connected to the reason.

“I think a lot of people in our town suddenly felt as white people we need to be really critical of ourselves and understand our role in this,” says AJ Crocker, one of the organisers of a Black Lives Matter vigil in in Norwood, Colorado, a mostly white town of about 500 people located about six hours drive from the nearest airport terminal.

Image copyright

George Lewis Image caption



Around 50 people attend the Black Lives Matter vigil in the predominantly white town of Norwood, Colorado





Ms Crocker says the group is learning how they can combat racism within their own small community, such as for example campaigning for an official Spanish translator for the county.

They may also bring up Black Lives Matter as a discussion topic in the city council and therefore are reading Ibram X Kendi’s book “How to be an Antiracist” in the neighborhood book club.

“I actually really do appreciate that people are starting to educate themselves. There’s a lot of literature out there that’s pushing to educate our white counterparts on the issues that affect us and that’s good,” says Charles White, a keyboard player with Day Dream Sessions.

The band has been playing a few of the songs which have become the soundtrack to the road demonstrations in Washington DC, including old protest anthems from Marvin Gaye and Sam Cooke.

But Mr White and his bandmates are also sceptical about what they sees because the mainstreaming of the movement.

“I feel like Black Lives Matter has become a trend,” says drummer and bandleader David Mooney.

“At first it was about changing the situation at hand, but now you have all these corporations saying they support black people but they’re just hoping to gain more customers and more money.”

Image caption



(From left to right) Eric Jackson, David Mooney, Charles White perform as Day Dream Sessions all through Black Lives Matter protests in Washington DC





And though some Black Lives Matter leaders deny it, through the years there has sometimes been a disconnect between your organisation it self and young black men, a constituency they are fighting for, the band says.

“I think the initial inception of Black Lives Matter is what we believed in and what we were marching behind,” says trumpeter Eric Jackson.

“It was really about police brutality and the effects of that on black people. But I think now it’s a multilayered thing with feminism and LGBTQ and all these different things kind of coupled into it. I think there needs to be a little bit of refocusing.”

“But Black Lives Matter as a message is one I still stand behind,” he insists.

Prof Abdullah though is proud of how a organisation in addition has been deliberately intersectional, with many women and LGBT activists at its heart.

“Black Lives Matter has been very clear that we are a womanist movement. And that doesn’t mean that we exclude men, in fact there are lots of strong male leaders,” she says.

She says the organisation is also just like concerned about tangible change, and that email address details are already being seen, albeit limited.

“Over the past six years, overall the number of killings at the hands of police has remained relatively stable, and that is not a good thing,” says Prof Abdullah.

“However, what we are seeing is that in cities with strong Black Lives Matter chapters, the numbers have dropped dramatically, though this has been offset by increases elsewhere.”

She says increases have been achieved not by negotiating with police forces, which the organisation refuses to do, but by taking to the streets and ensuring the police know they are being scrutinised.

Prof Abdullah says that Black Lives Matter is looking for far more, including the defunding and dismantling of the present police system in the US and its particular replacement with a new kind of law enforcement, something for which it has received considerable criticism.

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Black Lives Matter protesters in London’s Hyde Park





But while she says the organisation advocates one of the ways of putting pressure on those in power, she actually is also supportive of chapters going their particular way.

“One of the things that’s really great is that we see new Black Lives Matter chapters, popping up all over the globe. They may not be official chapters, but people are stepping into their own calling.”