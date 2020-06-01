‘Black lives matter’: Facebook, Netflix and Peloton take a stand as protests sweep America

“I know that $10 million can’t fix this,” he mentioned.

Demonstrations have been taking place for nearly a week all through the United States after a former Minneapolis police officer was seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck in a video. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired after the incident.

Many say that Floyd’s passing has highlighted the unequal remedy of African Americans throughout the nation.

Over the previous few days, a few of the protests have turn into violent, with demonstrators beginning fires and looting native companies. In response, at least 40 cities have introduced curfews, pleading with protesters to go house.

Facebook ‘must do extra’

Zuckerberg mentioned in his publish that he and his spouse, Priscilla, have been supporting organizations working towards bias within the prison justice system for years, committing round $40 million yearly to them.

But he additionally mentioned the corporate should do extra.

“To help in this fight, I know Facebook needs to do more to support equality and safety for the black community through our platforms,” Zuckerberg mentioned, including that he was “grateful” that video of Floyd’s encounter with police was posted on Facebook “because we all needed to see that.”

“But it’s clear Facebook also has more work to do to keep people safe and ensure our systems don’t amplify bias,” he mentioned.

Twitter TWTR Facebook FB Unlike, for instance,has not affixed any warning label to posts by President Donald Trump that threatened “looting” in Minneapolis would result in “shooting.” Zuckerberg has mentioned his firm “read it as a warning about state action, and we think people need to know if the government is planning to deploy force.”

Twitter, in the meantime, lately added the “#BlackLivesMatter” slogan to its official bio , and on Sunday introduced a checklist of accounts for customers to listen to extra from “marginalized groups.”

“Diversify your feed,” it recommended in a tweet . The firm earlier this yr pledged to have under-represented minorities make up a quarter of its US workforce by 2025.

Companies be part of the refrain of voices promising that ‘black lives matter’

Other corporations have additionally responded to the unrest, vowing to step up on the problem.

Peloton PTON Fitness startupintroduced Sunday that it could donate $500,000 to the NAACP’s authorized protection fund as a option to help black communities. The NAACP, or the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, is a main civil rights group within the United States.

“Black lives matter,” Peloton CEO John Foley wrote in a message to customers. “This week, what’s become clear to me is we must ensure this is an anti-racist organization.”

Nike NKE On Friday,reversed its iconic “Just Do It” slogan in an online video, saying: “For once, Don’t Do It.”

“Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America,” the message learn. “Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us. Don’t make any more excuses. Don’t think this doesn’t affect you. Don’t sit back and be silent.”

Netflix NFLX Disney DIS andechoed that sentiment.

“To be silent is to be complicit,” Netflix tweeted Sunday. “Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.”

In a memo to staff, Disney’s chairman, CEO and chief variety officer vowed to step up their inclusion efforts, “to ensure we are fostering a culture that acknowledges our people’s feelings and their pain.”

“While these devastating incidents are not new, there’s something unique about what’s happening in this moment,” Bob Iger, Bob Chapek and Latondra Newton wrote . “The pandemic coupled with these recent injustices have pushed the issues of racial disparity into the open.”

Snap SNAP CEO Evan Spiegel advised staff in a memo that he is “heartbroken and enraged by the treatment of black people and people of color in America.”

In the letter offered to CNN Business, he criticized the racial and wealth inequality within the United States. He mentioned the federal government ought to create a “progressive income tax system,” which calls for big corporations to pay extra in taxes and a “substantially higher” property tax.

“Entrepreneurship depends on people being able to take risks to start a business, which is nearly impossible to do without some sort of safety net like the one I had,” Spiegel mentioned.

He additionally proposed Commission on Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations, a non-partisan group that tackle racism and pay reparations.

“There is plenty to learn from those who have had the courage to undertake a similar process following atrocities around the world, and we should create a process that reflects American values and helps our nation to make the necessary change and heal,” he mentioned.

Apple AAPL Tim Cook, CEO of, additionally shared his ideas in a letter despatched to staff confirmed to CNN Business. He mentioned he is heard from staff that really feel “afraid” in their very own communities due to current occasions and is making a “number of groups” that assist struggle racial injustice.

Cook mentioned that Apple has “always drawn strength from our diversity, welcomed people from every walk of life to our stores around the world, and strived to build an Apple that is inclusive of everyone.”

He added that folks “may want nothing more than a return to normalcy, or to a status quo that is only comfortable if we avert our gaze from injustice. But that “need is itself a signal of privilege.”

Intel INTC CEO Bob Swan additionally addressed his staff, writing that “Black lives matter. Period.” His company is also pledging $1 million to be donated to community organizations focused on social injustice.

“While racism can look very totally different all over the world, one factor that doesn’t look totally different is that racism of any form won’t be tolerated right here at Intel or in our communities,” Swan said.

Levi’s LEVI Verizon VZ mentioned Monday on its Instagram account it was donating $100,000 to the ACLU.also announced it was donating a total of $10 million to variety of social justice organizations, including the National Urban League and the NAACP.

Not everyone’s comments have been well received.

Commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned in a statement that “the protesters’ reactions to those incidents replicate the ache, anger and frustration that so many people really feel.”

“These tragedies inform the NFL’s dedication and our ongoing efforts. There stays an pressing want for motion,” he added.

Some critics accused Goodell of constructing empty platitudes, citing the expertise of Colin Kaepernick , the ex-NFL quarterback who was well-known for protesting the remedy of black Americans — notably by the police — earlier than video games. Kaepernick has not found a football team since 2017, which some consider is because of his political opinions.

“Shame on you. This is past hole + disingenuous,” movie director Ava DuVernay tweeted in response to the NFL. “You’ve carried out nothing however the actual reverse of what you describe right here.”

— CNN Business’ Jordan Valinsky and S. Mitra Kalita contributed to this report.