Black Lives Matter: Dominic Raab says he would only take the knee for Queen or his wife

The Foreign Secretary has said he would maybe not “take a knee” to get the Black Lives Matter movement, arguing that the protest is “a matter of personal choice”.

Asked on Thursday whether he would take part in the symbolic show of support, Dominic Raab said on Thursday: “I take the knee for two people; the Queen and the Mrs when I asked her to marry me.”

Explaining why he would maybe not participate, Mr Raab told TalkRadio: “I understand this sense of frustration and restlessness that it driving the Black Lives Matters [sic] movement.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not merely the headlines

“I’ve surely got to say, with this taking a knee thing, I don’t know, maybe it’s got a broader history but it appears to be taken from The Game of Thrones [sic], feels if you ask me like a symbol of subjugation and subordination rather than certainly one of liberation and emancipation. But I understand people feel differently about it so it is a matter of personal choice.”

More follows…