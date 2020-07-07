Black Lives Matter Doesn’t Care About All Black Lives

CNN anchor Don Lemon lectured Terry Crews on the actor’s previous statements about Black Lives Matter, suggesting the movement really isn’t about all black lives.

Lemon, who at one point told Crews he must get thicker skin like him (“I have skin as tough as an armadillo”), suggested the group is, and should be, solely centered on police brutality, not black-on-black crime.

Crews initially reiterated comments that by not working with the white community, BLM is simply their very own supremacist group.

“When you have the leaders of the Black Lives Movement, who are now talking about, if we don’t get our demand, we are going to burn it down,” he said. “Other black people who are talking about working with other whites and other races, they’re being viewed as sell-outs or called ‘Uncle Toms.’ You start to understand that you are now being controlled.”

“You’re not being treated as loved, you’re actually being controlled. Someone wants to control the narrative,” he added. “It was almost supremacist move where they viewed their black lives mattered a lot more than mine.”

In which we learn that Don Lemon believes that the slogan “black lives matter” does not include “all black lives matter.” Yes, he really says this. https://t.co/FIS7QCt69k — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 7, 2020

RELATED: ‘AGT’ Host Terry Crews Blasts Joe Biden: Doubles Down On Warning Against ‘Black Supremacy’

Lemon Ain’t Having It

Enter professor Lemon to coach Crews how a black person is supposed to consider. As he’s known to do, the allegedly thick-skinned journalist let emotion get the better of him and engaged in a foot-stomping, perpetually interrupting easily fit in talking down seriously to Crews.

What specially set him off is Crews discussing the numerous black children who have been killed recently. Lemon promptly dismissed the importance of the lives.

“That’s not what Black Lives Matter is about,” Lemon insisted. “It’s not an all-encompassing … So the Black Lives Matter movement is about police brutality and injustice, in that manner, not about what’s happening in black neighborhoods.”

Only some black lives matter. That’s literally what he is telling Crews.

Ah, yes. BLM isn’t actually what the business says it is—despite the group getting mega-millions from dumb corporations—let Don Lemon tell you what it is centered on his feels. Glad Terry Crews pushed back. pic.twitter.com/gkqqyPfwj4 — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) July 7, 2020

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Host Terry Crews Hit With Backlash After Tweet Calling For Inclusion While Fighting Racism

Crews Tries to Battle Back

Crews noted that Black Lives Matter is not concerned solely with police brutality only to be cut off by Lemon yet again.

“I know that, but I accept that’s perhaps not [what] Black Lives Matter movement is all about, Terry,” CNN’s resident political hack replied. “Black Lives Matter is about police brutality and about criminal justice. It’s not about what happens in communities when it comes to crime, black-on-black crime.”

This is easily debunked by viewing the group’s pro-Democrat mission statement which sports commentator Marcellus Wiley recently explained delves into the family structure and combatting white supremacy.

.@MarcellusWiley stops working why the NBA’s want to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on courts is a bad idea. pic.twitter.com/EoCJNf7ho1 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) June 30, 2020

“We know what identity politics does; it divides and it polarizes,” Wiley stated. “No matter how you want to look at it, that’s just the effect of it, no matter how great the intentions are. And we all know, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.”

And that, prior to Lemon’s embarrassing counterpoint, is all Crews has been wanting to say.

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality could be the truth. Like it or perhaps not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

No one race is superior to every other. But it’s the Democrat party who would like people to believe there is.

“The problem with that is, black people have different views,” Crews told CBS last month. “When you’re white, you can be Republican, Libertarian, Democrat. You can be anything.”

“But if you’re black, you have to be one thing,” he continued. “Even Joe Biden said, ‘Hey man, if you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black.’”