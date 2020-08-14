Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi: ‘We have taken the baton’

Opal Tometi, among 3 co-founders of Black Lives Matter, is taking me back to the birth of a motion that this summer season influenced the biggest anti-racism demonstrations in half a century. The year was 2013 and, “like everybody else”, she was following the trial of George Zimmerman, who was eventually acquitted of the murder of an African-American teen, Trayvon Martin, inFlorida “Watching the case cold broke my heart,” statesTometi “It hit me particularly hard because my youngest brother was 14 years old at the time.” She feared that something comparable might occur to him one day.

” I bawled my eyes out. and after that I went on the internet and saw Alicia Garza [whom she had met as part of a leadership programme] had actually put a Facebook post up, ‘black people I love us, our lives matter’”. Patrisse Cullors, the 3rd co-founder,“put a hashtag in the comments and it was #blacklivesmatter” After calling Garza, Tometi purchased the domain BlackLivesMatter com. “I got us a Facebook page and Twitter and all that” and connected to other black activists to state, “Why not use this as the umbrella?”

Seven years and one pandemic later on, Black Lives Matter has actually become a cause that covers the world. Does the 35- year-old activist see a connection in between America’s …