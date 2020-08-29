Black Lives Matter: Chris Paul ‘tired of seeing same things over and over’ | NBA News

Chris Paul states he is worn out of the same type of scenario happening once again and once again when it concerns problems of authorities cruelty and bigotry in America.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point player is hoping the gamer demonstrations that close down NBA video games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will have an effect.

The boycott took place after Sunday’s shooting of Jacob Blake by authorities in Kenosha, Wisconsin, situated about 40 miles south of Milwaukee.

















Families of black Americans shot or eliminated by authorities, consisting of Jacob Blake’s sis, provided speeches to mark the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’s ‘I have a dream’ speech



“Right now what we are doing in our league is huge,” Paul stated Friday throughout media schedule quickly after the NBA revealed it will resume useSaturday “For the young men in our league to get an opportunity …