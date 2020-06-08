Black Lives Matter: Boris Johnson says UK ‘not a racist country’

By
Jackson Delong
-

Boris Johnson does not think that the UK is a racist country, his official spokesman has said.

The comment came in the middle of ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations around the world, with some protesters drawing parallels involving the death of George Floyd in the US and instances of racism in the UK.

Mr Johnson last night said that people have the right to “protest peacefully and while observing social distancing” but warned that the demonstrations had been “subverted by thuggery “.

His official spokesman made clear that the prime minister regards attacks on police officers all through protests as “unacceptable” and sees the destruction of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol and vandalism of a memorial to Churchill in London as acts of criminal damage that ought to be investigated by police.


Asked if Mr Johnson agreed with protesters who described the UK as a racist country, the PM’s spokesman said: “No. The prime minister doesn’t doubt that there continues to be discrimination and racism, but he’d not agree totally that this is a racist country.

1/79

People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Parliament Square, London, in storage of George Floyd who had been killed upon May 25 while in law enforcement custody in america city of Minneapolis

PA

2/79

A lady wears a face mask throughout a Black Lives Matter rally within Parliament Square

AP

3/79

People are located by a mural associated with George Floyd who perished in law enforcement custody within Minneapolis, Stevenson Square, Manchester

REUTERS

4/79

People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA


5/79

Children pose for family before discarded placards fixed upon a wall structure in Piccadilly Gardens right after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations on Manchester

Getty Images

6/79

People scream slogans throughout a Black Lives Matter rally found in Parliament Square

AP

7/79

Demonstrators within Leicester

REUTERS

8/79

A demonstrator stands up a placard during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Parliament Square

REUTERS


9/79

A demonstrator gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter protest found in Manchester

REUTERS

10/79

A mounted officer raises their own baton like police race horses ride alongside Whitehall, beyond daylight hours entrance in order to Downing Street, in an attempt to distribute protestors obtained in key London

AFP via Getty Images

11/79

People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Bute Park, Cardiff

PA

12/79

People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move march upon Vauxhall Bridge Road, London

PA


13/79

Protesters hold up indicators as they mar along a road throughout a tranquil Black Lives Matter mar in Aylesbury

Getty Images

14/79

People climbing over the Queen Victoria Statue as they indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

15/79

Children cause for a photo throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square

Getty Images

16/79

Demonstrators keep placards because they attend a protest mar to the PEOPLE Embassy found in London

AFP through Getty Images


17/79

Protesters show near the the united states Embassy found in Nine Elms in London

Getty Images

18/79

Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter demonstration rally within Parliament Square

PA

19/79

Demonstrators using protective encounter masks plus face treatments hold placards during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Leicester

Reuters

20/79

A demonstrator is seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest found in Parliament Square

REUTERS


21/79

Demonstrators are seen like police officers appearance on throughout a Black Lives Matter protest close to Downing road in London

REUTERS

22/79

Demonstrators are located wth law enforcement liaison representatives during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Luton

REUTERS

23/79

A demonstration at Parliament Square found in London

EPA

24/79

A demonstrator found in Leicester

REUTERS


25/79

People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Parliament Square

PA

26/79

Demonstrators wearing safety face face masks and encounter coverings keep placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest within Leicester

REUTERS

27/79

Demonstrators block visitors outside Victoria Station

AP

28/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration rally within Custom House Square, Belfast

PA


29/79

Police on horse back in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter demonstration rally found in Parliament Square, London

PA

30/79

Protesters hold placards as they go to a demo in Parliament Square

AFP via Getty Images

31/79

Demonstrators chuck flares over a law enforcement line throughout a Black Lives Matter march within London

AP

32/79

People climbing over the Queen Victoria Statue as they indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA


33/79

Demonstrators raise their own hands dealing with police officers right after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march found in London

AP

34/79

People are seen putting placards upon a wall in London

REUTERS

35/79

A demonstrator is observed with a protective air filter during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Watford

REUTERS

36/79

A signal alternatively name Wilson Street ‘Rosa Parks Street’ found in Glasgow. Activists have placed names associated with black folks and municipal rights workers throughout historical past alongside road names round the Scottish center as part of the continuing worldwide demos following the loss of life of George Floyd

PA


37/79

Boxer Anthony Joshua is observed with demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Watford

REUTERS

38/79

Demonstrators get outside Downing Street

AP

39/79

Demonstrators kneel dealing with police officers right after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march found in London

AP

40/79

Demonstrators lay around the pavement throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in Trafalgar Square

AP


41/79

A protester holders on coach stop plus raises their own hand throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square

Getty Images

42/79

Protesters holding placards gather found in Manchester

Getty Images

43/79

A man actions during a Black Lives Matter mar found in within London

AP

44/79

Girls hold placards in London

AP


45/79

A demonstrator in Parliament Square

REUTERS

46/79

A demonstrator wearing a protective air filter during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Leicester

REUTERS

47/79

A demonstration placard is usually affixed towards the plinth associated with a figurine of the Duke of Wellington on the minute day associated with Black Lives Matter demos in Piccadilly Gardens

Getty Images

48/79

People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Deansgate, Manchester

PA


49/79

Demonstrators phase a Black Lives Matter Protest found in Leicester town centre

EPA

50/79

A demonstrator points in the direction of a installed police officer sleeping in the highway after getting unseated using their horse, throughout a demo on Whitehall, near the entry to Downing Street

AFP via Getty Images

51/79

A ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) demonstration at Parliament Square

EPA

52/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration rally found in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA


53/79

Protesters found in Whitehall using a Black Lives Matter protest move found in Parliament Square, London

PA

54/79

Protesters in Whitehall next a Black Lives Matter protest move within Parliament Square

PA

55/79

Protests at Parliament Square in London

EPA

56/79

A demonstrator keeps a placard during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Watford

REUTERS


57/79

Demonstrators hold placards during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Watford

REUTERS

58/79

Protesters keep placards because they march via central London

Getty Images

59/79

Demonstrators in Parliament Square

REUTERS

60/79

Protesters kneel because they hold placards during a demonstration within Manchester

AFP via Getty Images


61/79

A mother plus son last a signal during a peaceful Black Lives Matter march within Aylesbury

Getty Images

62/79

A demonstration march found in Manchester

AFP via Getty Images

63/79

People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Parliament Square, London

Gemma Fox/The Independent

64/79

Demonstrators are located standing on leading of a bus end wearing safety face face masks and encounter coverings because the Black Lives Matter protesters march towards the Home Office in London

REUTERS


65/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration rally found in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

66/79

Demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Manchester are seen simply by a wall painting of George Floyd

REUTERS

67/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration rally found in Parliament Square, London

PA

68/79

A demonstrator is observed wearing a protective air filter as the Black Lives Matter protesters mar to the Home Office found in London

REUTERS


69/79

Protest within Parliament Square

REUTERS

70/79

Demonstrators together with a surface are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest next to Downing road in London

REUTERS

71/79

People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Bute Park, Cardiff

PA

72/79

Protesters last signs throughout a tranquil Black Lives Matter mar in Aylesbury

Getty


73/79

A protester boosts his provide during a second day time of Black Lives Matter demonstrations found in Piccadilly Gardens

Getty Images

74/79

People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Bute Park, Cardiff

PA

75/79

Placards are located during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Parliament Square

REUTERS

76/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration rally within Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA


77/79

Protesters keeping placards get at the Queen Victoria batiment for a second day time of Black Lives Matter demonstrations found in Piccadilly Gardens

Getty Images

78/79

Protesters hold placards as they go to a demo in Manchester

AFP through Getty Images

79/79

A woman kneels during a Black Lives Matter move in London

AP

“We have made significant progress on this issue but there remains more to do and we will not be complacent in our efforts to stamp out racism and discrimination where it happens.”

The public spookesperson said that any time Mr Johnson denounced “thuggery” in a tweet upon Sunday night time, “He was talking about the attacks which have taken place against police officers and police officers suffering injuries, and also acts of criminal damage”.

He extra: “People have a right to protest and make their feelings known about injustices but people must protest peacefully and in accordance with the rules on social distancing.”

Asked whether more protests prepared for this 7 days should go in advance, the public spookesperson said that the particular Home Secretary Priti Patel had explained that any kind of which would not comply with the particular ban associated with gatherings associated with over half a dozen people were “not lawful”.

But he mentioned it was a matter for your police to evaluate what thing to do when confronted by large crowds of people, and mentioned they will have to take into account concerns such as the security of representatives.

Protesters throw figurine of Edward Colston in to Bristol harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, 7 June 2020. (Ben Birchall/PA)

On the issue from the toppling from the Colston figurine – that was dumped in to Bristol harbor by protesters who have extended campaigned because of its removal – the PM’s spokesman mentioned: “The prime minister’s view is the fact in this nation where there is solid opinion, there exists a democratic process which needs to be followed.

“People might campaign for your removal of the particular statue but you may be wondering what happened last week was a criminal take action and when the particular criminal regulation is damaged, that is unwanted and the police force will want to keep to bank account those dependable.


“A crime was committed in removing the statue, an investigation is under way and the police will decide whether a prosecution is possible.”

The public spookesperson declined to state whether Mr Johnson want to see the Colston statue delivered to the former spot.

Source link

