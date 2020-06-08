Black Lives Matter: Boris Johnson says UK ‘not a racist country’

Boris Johnson does not think that the UK is a racist country, his official spokesman has said.
The comment came in the middle of ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations around the world, with some protesters drawing parallels involving the death of George Floyd in the US and instances of racism in the UK.
Mr Johnson last night said that people have the right to “protest peacefully and while observing social distancing” but warned that the demonstrations had been “subverted by thuggery “.
His official spokesman made clear that the prime minister regards attacks on police officers all through protests as “unacceptable” and sees the destruction of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol and vandalism of a memorial to Churchill in London as acts of criminal damage that ought to be investigated by police.
Asked if Mr Johnson agreed with protesters who described the UK as a racist country, the PM’s spokesman said: “No. The prime minister doesn’t doubt that there continues to be discrimination and racism, but he’d not agree totally that this is a racist country.
“We have made significant progress on this issue but there remains more to do and we will not be complacent in our efforts to stamp out racism and discrimination where it happens.”
The public spookesperson said that any time Mr Johnson denounced “thuggery” in a tweet upon Sunday night time, “He was talking about the attacks which have taken place against police officers and police officers suffering injuries, and also acts of criminal damage”.
He extra: “People have a right to protest and make their feelings known about injustices but people must protest peacefully and in accordance with the rules on social distancing.”
Asked whether more protests prepared for this 7 days should go in advance, the public spookesperson said that the particular Home Secretary Priti Patel had explained that any kind of which would not comply with the particular ban associated with gatherings associated with over half a dozen people were “not lawful”.
But he mentioned it was a matter for your police to evaluate what thing to do when confronted by large crowds of people, and mentioned they will have to take into account concerns such as the security of representatives.
Protesters throw figurine of Edward Colston in to Bristol harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, 7 June 2020. (Ben Birchall/PA)
On the issue from the toppling from the Colston figurine – that was dumped in to Bristol harbor by protesters who have extended campaigned because of its removal – the PM’s spokesman mentioned: “The prime minister’s view is the fact in this nation where there is solid opinion, there exists a democratic process which needs to be followed.
“People might campaign for your removal of the particular statue but you may be wondering what happened last week was a criminal take action and when the particular criminal regulation is damaged, that is unwanted and the police force will want to keep to bank account those dependable.
“A crime was committed in removing the statue, an investigation is under way and the police will decide whether a prosecution is possible.”
The public spookesperson declined to state whether Mr Johnson want to see the Colston statue delivered to the former spot.