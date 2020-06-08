Black Lives Matter: Boris Johnson says UK ‘not a racist country’

Boris Johnson does not think that the UK is a racist country, his official spokesman has said.

The comment came in the middle of ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations around the world, with some protesters drawing parallels involving the death of George Floyd in the US and instances of racism in the UK.

Mr Johnson last night said that people have the right to “protest peacefully and while observing social distancing” but warned that the demonstrations had been “subverted by thuggery “.

Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

His official spokesman made clear that the prime minister regards attacks on police officers all through protests as “unacceptable” and sees the destruction of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol and vandalism of a memorial to Churchill in London as acts of criminal damage that ought to be investigated by police.





Asked if Mr Johnson agreed with protesters who described the UK as a racist country, the PM’s spokesman said: “No. The prime minister doesn’t doubt that there continues to be discrimination and racism, but he’d not agree totally that this is a racist country.

left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London, in memory of George Floyd who had been killed on May 25 while in police custody in america city of Minneapolis PA 2/79 A girl wears a breathing apparatus during a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square AP 3/79 People are seen by a mural of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Stevenson Square, Manchester REUTERS 4/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 5/79 Children pose because of their family before discarded placards fixed on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester Getty Images 6/79 People shout slogans all through a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square AP 7/79 Demonstrators in Leicester REUTERS 8/79 A demonstrator stands up a placard during a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 9/79 A demonstrator gestures during a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester REUTERS 10/79 A mounted police officer raises their baton as police horses ride along Whitehall, past the entrance to Downing Street, so that they can disperse protestors gathered in central London AFP via Getty Images 11/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 12/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally march on Vauxhall Bridge Road, London PA 13/79 Protesters hold up signs as they march along a road all through a peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty Images 14/79 People climbing along with the Queen Victoria Statue as they indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 15/79 Children pose for a photo all through a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square Getty Images 16/79 Demonstrators hold placards while they attend a protest march to the united states Embassy in London AFP via Getty Images 17/79 Protesters demonstrate nearby the the US Embassy in Nine Elms in London Getty Images 18/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 19/79 Demonstrators wearing protective face masks and face coverings hold placards all through a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester Reuters 20/79 A demonstrator sometimes appears all through a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 21/79 Demonstrators have emerged as police officers look on during a Black Lives Matter protest near Downing street in London REUTERS 22/79 Demonstrators are seen wth police liaison officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in Luton REUTERS 23/79 A protest at Parliament Square in London EPA 24/79 A demonstrator in Leicester REUTERS 25/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 26/79 Demonstrators wearing protective face masks and face coverings hold placards all through a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester REUTERS 27/79 Demonstrators block traffic outside Victoria Station AP 28/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Custom House Square, Belfast PA 29/79 Police on horseback in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 30/79 Protesters hold placards as they attend a demonstration in Parliament Square AFP via Getty Images 31/79 Demonstrators throw flares above a police line during a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 32/79 People climbing along with the Queen Victoria Statue as they indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 33/79 Demonstrators raise their hands facing cops after scuffles during a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 34/79 People have emerged placing placards on a fence in London REUTERS 35/79 A demonstrator is seen with a protective face mask all through a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 36/79 A sign instead naming Wilson Street ‘Rosa Parks Street’ in Glasgow. Activists have put up names of black people and civil rights activists for the duration of history along side street names around the Scottish centre included in the ongoing global demonstrations adopting the death associated with George Floyd PA 37/79 Boxer Anthony Joshua is observed with demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Watford REUTERS 38/79 Demonstrators get outside Downing Street AP 39/79 Demonstrators kneel dealing with police officers right after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march within London AP 40/79 Demonstrators lay around the pavement throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in Trafalgar Square AP 41/79 A demonstrator ? dissident stands upon bus end and boosts their hands during a Black Lives Matter demonstration at Parliament Square Getty Images 42/79 Protesters keeping placards accumulate in Manchester Getty Images 43/79 A guy gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter march within in London AP 44/79 Girls keep placards within London AP 45/79 A demonstrator within Parliament Square REUTERS 46/79 A demonstrator wearing a protective air filter during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Leicester REUTERS 47/79 A demonstration placard will be affixed towards the plinth associated with a figurine of the Duke of Wellington on the 2nd day associated with Black Lives Matter demos in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 48/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Deansgate, Manchester PA 49/79 Demonstrators stage a Black Lives Matter Protest in Leicester city center EPA 50/79 A demonstrator factors towards a mounted officer laying within the road right after being unseated from their equine, during a demonstration upon Whitehall, nearby the entrance in order to Downing Street AFP through Getty Images 51/79 A ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) protest in Parliament Square EPA 52/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move within Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 53/79 Protesters in Whitehall adhering to a Black Lives Matter protest move within Parliament Square, London PA 54/79 Protesters in Whitehall adhering to a Black Lives Matter protest move within Parliament Square PA 55/79 Protests at Parliament Square in London EPA 56/79 A demonstrator keeps a placard during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Watford REUTERS 57/79 Demonstrators keep placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest within Watford REUTERS 58/79 Protesters hold placards as they mar through key London Getty Images 59/79 Demonstrators within Parliament Square REUTERS 60/79 Protesters kneel as they keep placards throughout a demo in Manchester AFP through Getty Images 61/79 A mother plus son last a signal during a peaceful Black Lives Matter march within Aylesbury Getty Images 62/79 A demonstration march within Manchester AFP via Getty Images 63/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Parliament Square, London Gemma Fox/The Independent 64/79 Demonstrators are located standing on leading of a bus end wearing safety face face masks and encounter coverings because the Black Lives Matter protesters march towards the Home Office in London REUTERS 65/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 66/79 Demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest within Manchester are located by a mural associated with George Floyd REUTERS 67/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Parliament Square, London PA 68/79 A demonstrator is seen using a safety face mask because the Black Lives Matter protesters march towards the Home Office within London REUTERS 69/79 Protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 70/79 Demonstrators together with a surface are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest close to Downing road in London REUTERS 71/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 72/79 Protesters last signs throughout a tranquil Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty 73/79 A protester raises his arm all through a 2nd day of Black Lives Matter demos in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 74/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration rally within Bute Park, Cardiff PA 75/79 Placards are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest within Parliament Square REUTERS 76/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 77/79 Protesters keeping placards accumulate at the Queen Victoria batiment for a second day time of Black Lives Matter demonstrations within Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 78/79 Protesters hold placards as they go to a demo in Manchester AFP through Getty Images 79/79 A woman kneels during a Black Lives Matter move in London AP

1/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Parliament Square, London, in storage of George Floyd who had been killed upon May 25 while in law enforcement custody in america city of Minneapolis PA 2/79 A lady wears a face mask throughout a Black Lives Matter rally within Parliament Square AP 3/79 People are located by a mural associated with George Floyd who perished in law enforcement custody within Minneapolis, Stevenson Square, Manchester REUTERS 4/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA

5/79 Children pose for family before discarded placards fixed upon a wall structure in Piccadilly Gardens right after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations on Manchester Getty Images 6/79 People scream slogans throughout a Black Lives Matter rally found in Parliament Square AP 7/79 Demonstrators within Leicester REUTERS 8/79 A demonstrator stands up a placard during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Parliament Square REUTERS

9/79 A demonstrator gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter protest found in Manchester REUTERS 10/79 A mounted officer raises their own baton like police race horses ride alongside Whitehall, beyond daylight hours entrance in order to Downing Street, in an attempt to distribute protestors obtained in key London AFP via Getty Images 11/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 12/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move march upon Vauxhall Bridge Road, London PA

13/79 Protesters hold up indicators as they mar along a road throughout a tranquil Black Lives Matter mar in Aylesbury Getty Images 14/79 People climbing over the Queen Victoria Statue as they indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 15/79 Children cause for a photo throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square Getty Images 16/79 Demonstrators keep placards because they attend a protest mar to the PEOPLE Embassy found in London AFP through Getty Images

17/79 Protesters show near the the united states Embassy found in Nine Elms in London Getty Images 18/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter demonstration rally within Parliament Square PA 19/79 Demonstrators using protective encounter masks plus face treatments hold placards during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Leicester Reuters 20/79 A demonstrator is seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest found in Parliament Square REUTERS

21/79 Demonstrators are seen like police officers appearance on throughout a Black Lives Matter protest close to Downing road in London REUTERS 22/79 Demonstrators are located wth law enforcement liaison representatives during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Luton REUTERS 23/79 A demonstration at Parliament Square found in London EPA 24/79 A demonstrator found in Leicester REUTERS

25/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Parliament Square PA 26/79 Demonstrators wearing safety face face masks and encounter coverings keep placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest within Leicester REUTERS 27/79 Demonstrators block visitors outside Victoria Station AP 28/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration rally within Custom House Square, Belfast PA

29/79 Police on horse back in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter demonstration rally found in Parliament Square, London PA 30/79 Protesters hold placards as they go to a demo in Parliament Square AFP via Getty Images 31/79 Demonstrators chuck flares over a law enforcement line throughout a Black Lives Matter march within London AP 32/79 People climbing over the Queen Victoria Statue as they indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA

33/79 Demonstrators raise their own hands dealing with police officers right after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march found in London AP 34/79 People are seen putting placards upon a wall in London REUTERS 35/79 A demonstrator is observed with a protective air filter during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Watford REUTERS 36/79 A signal alternatively name Wilson Street ‘Rosa Parks Street’ found in Glasgow. Activists have placed names associated with black folks and municipal rights workers throughout historical past alongside road names round the Scottish center as part of the continuing worldwide demos following the loss of life of George Floyd PA

37/79 Boxer Anthony Joshua is observed with demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Watford REUTERS 38/79 Demonstrators get outside Downing Street AP 39/79 Demonstrators kneel dealing with police officers right after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march found in London AP 40/79 Demonstrators lay around the pavement throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in Trafalgar Square AP

41/79 A protester holders on coach stop plus raises their own hand throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square Getty Images 42/79 Protesters holding placards gather found in Manchester Getty Images 43/79 A man actions during a Black Lives Matter mar found in within London AP 44/79 Girls hold placards in London AP

45/79 A demonstrator in Parliament Square REUTERS 46/79 A demonstrator wearing a protective air filter during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Leicester REUTERS 47/79 A demonstration placard is usually affixed towards the plinth associated with a figurine of the Duke of Wellington on the minute day associated with Black Lives Matter demos in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 48/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Deansgate, Manchester PA

49/79 Demonstrators phase a Black Lives Matter Protest found in Leicester town centre EPA 50/79 A demonstrator points in the direction of a installed police officer sleeping in the highway after getting unseated using their horse, throughout a demo on Whitehall, near the entry to Downing Street AFP via Getty Images 51/79 A ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) demonstration at Parliament Square EPA 52/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration rally found in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA

53/79 Protesters found in Whitehall using a Black Lives Matter protest move found in Parliament Square, London PA 54/79 Protesters in Whitehall next a Black Lives Matter protest move within Parliament Square PA 55/79 Protests at Parliament Square in London EPA 56/79 A demonstrator keeps a placard during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Watford REUTERS

57/79 Demonstrators hold placards during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Watford REUTERS 58/79 Protesters keep placards because they march via central London Getty Images 59/79 Demonstrators in Parliament Square REUTERS 60/79 Protesters kneel because they hold placards during a demonstration within Manchester AFP via Getty Images

61/79 A mother plus son last a signal during a peaceful Black Lives Matter march within Aylesbury Getty Images 62/79 A demonstration march found in Manchester AFP via Getty Images 63/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Parliament Square, London Gemma Fox/The Independent 64/79 Demonstrators are located standing on leading of a bus end wearing safety face face masks and encounter coverings because the Black Lives Matter protesters march towards the Home Office in London REUTERS

65/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration rally found in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 66/79 Demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Manchester are seen simply by a wall painting of George Floyd REUTERS 67/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration rally found in Parliament Square, London PA 68/79 A demonstrator is observed wearing a protective air filter as the Black Lives Matter protesters mar to the Home Office found in London REUTERS

69/79 Protest within Parliament Square REUTERS 70/79 Demonstrators together with a surface are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest next to Downing road in London REUTERS 71/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 72/79 Protesters last signs throughout a tranquil Black Lives Matter mar in Aylesbury Getty

73/79 A protester boosts his provide during a second day time of Black Lives Matter demonstrations found in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 74/79 People indulge in a Black Lives Matter protest move in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 75/79 Placards are located during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Parliament Square REUTERS 76/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration rally within Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA

77/79 Protesters keeping placards get at the Queen Victoria batiment for a second day time of Black Lives Matter demonstrations found in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 78/79 Protesters hold placards as they go to a demo in Manchester AFP through Getty Images 79/79 A woman kneels during a Black Lives Matter move in London AP

“We have made significant progress on this issue but there remains more to do and we will not be complacent in our efforts to stamp out racism and discrimination where it happens.”

The public spookesperson said that any time Mr Johnson denounced “thuggery” in a tweet upon Sunday night time, “He was talking about the attacks which have taken place against police officers and police officers suffering injuries, and also acts of criminal damage”.

He extra: “People have a right to protest and make their feelings known about injustices but people must protest peacefully and in accordance with the rules on social distancing.”

Asked whether more protests prepared for this 7 days should go in advance, the public spookesperson said that the particular Home Secretary Priti Patel had explained that any kind of which would not comply with the particular ban associated with gatherings associated with over half a dozen people were “not lawful”.

But he mentioned it was a matter for your police to evaluate what thing to do when confronted by large crowds of people, and mentioned they will have to take into account concerns such as the security of representatives.

On the issue from the toppling from the Colston figurine – that was dumped in to Bristol harbor by protesters who have extended campaigned because of its removal – the PM’s spokesman mentioned: “The prime minister’s view is the fact in this nation where there is solid opinion, there exists a democratic process which needs to be followed.

The latest reports on Brexit, politics plus beyond immediate to your current inbox

“People might campaign for your removal of the particular statue but you may be wondering what happened last week was a criminal take action and when the particular criminal regulation is damaged, that is unwanted and the police force will want to keep to bank account those dependable.





“A crime was committed in removing the statue, an investigation is under way and the police will decide whether a prosecution is possible.”

The public spookesperson declined to state whether Mr Johnson want to see the Colston statue delivered to the former spot.