Black Lives Matter: Boris Johnson accused of ‘stoking division and fear’ as peaceful protesters march on Trafalgar Square

By
Jackson Delong
-

Boris Johnson has been accused of “stoking division and fear” after he claimed the Black Lives Matter protests had been “hijacked by extremists intent on violence”.

Critics suggested the prime minister was seeking a “culture war” to distract from his handling of the coronavirus crisis after he unequivocally rejected calls to remove statues of historic figures with links to racism and slavery.

Mr Johnson urged people to stay away from planned demonstrations this weekend, claiming they would “end in deliberate and calculated violence”.


His comments came before a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest on Friday night which saw hundreds march from London’s Hyde Park to Trafalgar Square

“The Black Lives Matter protests following the horrific killing of George Floyd by a police officer have been overwhelmingly peaceful,” said Christine Jardine, the Liberal Democrats home affairs spokesperson.

“The prime minister is stoking division and fear in our communities by suggesting they have been hijacked by extremists.”

She added: “People deserve better.”

left Created with Sketch.

right Created with Sketch.

1/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London, in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis

PA

2/79

A girl wears a face mask during a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square

AP

3/79

People are seen by a mural of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Stevenson Square, Manchester

REUTERS

4/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

5/79

Children pose for their family in front of discarded placards fixed on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester

Getty Images

6/79

People shout slogans during a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square

AP

7/79

Demonstrators in Leicester

REUTERS

8/79

A demonstrator holds up a placard during a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square

REUTERS

9/79

A demonstrator gestures during a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester

REUTERS

10/79

A mounted police officer raises their baton as police horses ride along Whitehall, past the entrance to Downing Street, in an attempt to disperse protestors gathered in central London

AFP via Getty Images

11/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff

PA

12/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally march on Vauxhall Bridge Road, London

PA

13/79

Protesters hold up signs as they march along a road during a peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury

Getty Images

14/79

People climbing on top of the Queen Victoria Statue as they take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

15/79

Children pose for a photo during a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square

Getty Images

16/79

Demonstrators hold placards as they attend a protest march to the US Embassy in London

AFP via Getty Images

17/79

Protesters demonstrate near the the US Embassy in Nine Elms in London

Getty Images

18/79

Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square

PA

19/79

Demonstrators wearing protective face masks and face coverings hold placards during a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester

Reuters

20/79

A demonstrator is seen during a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square

REUTERS

21/79

Demonstrators are seen as police officers look on during a Black Lives Matter protest near Downing street in London

REUTERS

22/79

Demonstrators are seen wth police liaison officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in Luton

REUTERS

23/79

A protest at Parliament Square in London

EPA

24/79

A demonstrator in Leicester

REUTERS

25/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square

PA

26/79

Demonstrators wearing protective face masks and face coverings hold placards during a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester

REUTERS

27/79

Demonstrators block traffic outside Victoria Station

AP

28/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Custom House Square, Belfast

PA

29/79

Police on horseback in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London

PA

30/79

Protesters hold placards as they attend a demonstration in Parliament Square

AFP via Getty Images

31/79

Demonstrators throw flares above a police line during a Black Lives Matter march in London

AP

32/79

People climbing on top of the Queen Victoria Statue as they take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

33/79

Demonstrators raise their hands facing police officers after scuffles during a Black Lives Matter march in London

AP

34/79

People are seen placing placards on a fence in London

REUTERS

35/79

A demonstrator is seen with a protective face mask during a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford

REUTERS

36/79

A sign alternatively naming Wilson Street ‘Rosa Parks Street’ in Glasgow. Activists have put up names of black people and civil rights activists throughout history alongside street names around the Scottish centre as part of the ongoing worldwide demonstrations following the death of George Floyd

PA

37/79

Boxer Anthony Joshua is seen with demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford

REUTERS

38/79

Demonstrators gather outside Downing Street

AP

39/79

Demonstrators kneel facing police officers after scuffles during a Black Lives Matter march in London

AP

40/79

Demonstrators lay on the pavement during a Black Lives Matter rally at Trafalgar Square

AP

41/79

A protester stands on bus stop and raises their hand during a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square

Getty Images

42/79

Protesters holding placards gather in Manchester

Getty Images

43/79

A man gestures during a Black Lives Matter march in in London

AP

44/79

Girls hold placards in London

AP

45/79

A demonstrator in Parliament Square

REUTERS

46/79

A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask during a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester

REUTERS

47/79

A protest placard is affixed to the plinth of a statue of the Duke of Wellington on the second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens

Getty Images

48/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Deansgate, Manchester

PA

49/79

Demonstrators stage a Black Lives Matter Protest in Leicester city centre

EPA

50/79

A demonstrator points towards a mounted police officer laying in the road after being unseated from their horse, during a demonstration on Whitehall, near the entrance to Downing Street

AFP via Getty Images

51/79

A ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) protest at Parliament Square

EPA

52/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

53/79

Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London

PA

54/79

Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square

PA

55/79

Protests at Parliament Square in London

EPA

56/79

A demonstrator holds a placard during a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford

REUTERS

57/79

Demonstrators hold placards during a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford

REUTERS

58/79

Protesters hold placards as they march through central London

Getty Images

59/79

Demonstrators in Parliament Square

REUTERS

60/79

Protesters kneel as they hold placards during a demonstration in Manchester

AFP via Getty Images

61/79

A mother and son hold up a sign during a peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury

Getty Images

62/79

A protest march in Manchester

AFP via Getty Images

63/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London

Gemma Fox/The Independent

64/79

Demonstrators are seen standing on top of a bus stop wearing protective face masks and face coverings as the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London

REUTERS

65/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

66/79

Demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester are seen by a mural of George Floyd

REUTERS

67/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London

PA

68/79

A demonstrator is seen wearing a protective face mask as the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London

REUTERS

69/79

Protest in Parliament Square

REUTERS

70/79

Demonstrators with a flare are seen during a Black Lives Matter protest near Downing street in London

REUTERS

71/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff

PA

72/79

Protesters hold up signs during a peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury

Getty

73/79

A protester raises his arm during a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens

Getty Images

74/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff

PA

75/79

Placards are seen during a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square

REUTERS

76/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

77/79

Protesters holding placards gather at the Queen Victoria monument for a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens

Getty Images

78/79

Protesters hold placards as they attend a demonstration in Manchester

AFP via Getty Images

79/79

A woman kneels during a Black Lives Matter rally in London

AP


Labour MP Angela Eagle suggested in Twitter that Mr Johnson “wants the culture war to distract from his appalling performance in the coronavirus crisis”.

Downing Street has been approached for comment.

Mr Johnson issued a series of tweets on Friday addressing the boarding up of a Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square ahead of expected demonstrations this week. Graffiti calling the wartime Conservative PM “a racist” was scrawled on the statue during an earlier protest last week.

“You should not have a situation in which people, who are protesting on one basis, are violently attacking the police or public property,” Mr Johnson said.

“I’m afraid what has happened with these demonstrations is that a tiny minority – actually it is a growing minority, unfortunately – have hijacked them and they are using them as a pretext to attack the police, to cause violence and to cause damage to public property.

He added: “So unfortunately, my message to everybody is that, for all sorts of reasons, they should not go to these demonstrations.”


Black Lives Matter has called off a protest which had been planned for Saturday amid concerns over right-wing groups calling supporters to travel to the capital to defend monuments.

Moving the Hyde Park rally to Friday, the group said on Instagram: “We want the protests to be a safe space for people to attend however we don’t think it’ll be possible with people like them present.”

Leaders of Friday evening’s march told others involved to make their demonstration “peaceful” and to not join any anti-racism rallies planned for the weekend, fearing violence would damage their cause.

Protesters were urged to “stay calm” if they encountered any counter-rallies as they marched to Trafalgar Square, where video footage posted on social media showed them dancing and singing to music.

Two men arrested during the rally wanted for unrelated matters, City of London Police has said.

Demonstrations against racism and police violence are expected to take place in other UK cities, including Birmingham, Bristol and Glasgow, on Saturday.

