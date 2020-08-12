Black Lives Matter billboard in Pittsboro being removed by Confederate flag property owner; new BLM sign planned for Raleigh

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD)– By Tuesday afternoon, the billboard along Tryon Road in Raleigh will be inscribed with the Black Lives Matter name. The all-black billboard with “Black Lives Matter” composed in white lettering will be almost similar to the one that increased in Pittsboro last month and remains a lightning rod for controversy.

“The billboards send a very strong message; as strong of a message as that Confederate flag,” stated Dawn Blagrove, the executive director of Emancipate NC.

‘Black Lives Matter’ billboard put up next to Confederate flag on US 64 in Pittsboro

It made nationwide news in July when a community-led GoFundMe raised the cash to lease the billboard on Highway 64 that stands as a welcome mat to Pittsboro; a direct response to the huge Confederate flag that flies simply a couple of feet away.

“So the message (of the billboard) was to implore the individuals of that town who seek to sow hatred and fear and terror amongst the citizens of that town – that Black lives do matter,” stated Kerwin Pittman, executive director of RREPS (Recidivism Reduction Educational Program Services,Inc).

Pittman and Blagrove, both anti-racist activists, were hired to position the names of their nonprofits on the bottom of the billboard– a requirement for setup.

“This was a job that was …