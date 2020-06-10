Black Lives Matter: Arsenal players take knee in show of solidarity | Football News





The Arsenal squad took a knee in support of Black Lives Matter before their friendly against Brentford

Arsenal players wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts and took a knee ahead of their friendly against Brentford on Wednesday night.

Athletes around the globe, including Premier League footballers Raheem Sterling, and Tyrone Mings have joined in support of protests brought about by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in US police custody last month.

Photographs shared by Arsenal on social media show the squad warming up in the T-shirts, which carried a variety of messages in support of BAME communities.

Mikel Arteta took a knee along with his players

Bukayo Saka wore a shirt which read: ‘My skin is not a crime’, while Hector Bellerin who was pictured training beside wore a shirt having said that: “I’m not black but I stand with you”.

A T-shirt worn by Kieran Tierney read: “I can’t breathe”.

Mesut Ozil warms up at half-time during the friendly

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta took a knee alongside his team, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi on the list of players pictured in the photographs.

Van Aanholt ‘100 percent prepared’ to take a knee

Patrick van Aanholt says he could be “100 per cent prepared” to take a knee in his first game straight back in the Premier League.

The defender has told Sky Sports News he has been left “hurt” and “upset” by the death of Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Van Aanholt has been vocal in his support for anti-racist movements which have followed and contains been in an ongoing Twitter argument with media personality Katie Hopkins.

1:35 World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua joined the Black Lives Matter protest in his hometown of Watford. Pictures from Instagram/@anthonyjoshua World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua joined the Black Lives Matter protest in his hometown of Watford. Pictures from Instagram/@anthonyjoshua

And in a special Q&A with Sky Sports News he has now revealed he could be ready to keep on protests if the Premier League returns by firmly taking a knee ahead of kick-off in Crystal Palace’s first game back against Bournemouth on June 20.

Eintracht show support for Black Lives Matter

Eintracht Frankfurt changed their team shirt to display “#blacklivesmatter” on the leading for their 2-1 German Cup semi-final loss at Bayern Munich on Wednesday to take a stand against racism, the club said.

“Tonight: Make your mark. Black heart. Every day: Listen. Understand. Question. Stand. Speak up. Fight for tolerance and diversity. Overcome racism,” Frankfurt said.

The white shirt displayed the line in black letters, larger than the name of the team’s sponsor.

Several Bundesliga clubs and players show their support for the protests by going down using one knee ahead of league games in recent weeks.

Major sports also have moved to permit protests following George Floyd’s death in Minnesota on May 25, including FIFA and the NFL.