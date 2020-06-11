Black Lives Matter: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta proud of players for instigating support | Football News



















Mikel Arteta says his Arsenal players sent a “strong message” after instigating your choice to wear Black Lives Matter T-shirts and have a knee before their friendly against Brentford on Wednesday night.

Athletes around the world, including Premier League footballers Raheem Sterling, and Tyrone Mings have joined in support of protests brought about by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in US police custody last month.

On Wednesday, Arsenal’s squad started in specially-made T-shirts, which carried a number of messages in support of black communities.

The Arsenal squad took a knee in support of Black Lives Matter before their friendly against Brentford

Bukayo Saka wore a shirt which read: ‘My skin is not a crime’, while Hector Bellerin who was pictured training beside wore a shirt nevertheless: “I’m not black but I stand with you”.

Arteta then took a knee along side his team before the game, which they lost 3-2.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News’ The Football Show, Arteta unveiled his players were behind the decision to wear the shirts and take a knee.

“The thing that I like most is that it came from them,” Arteta said.

“I got a phone call from the captain asking to accomplish this, I spoke with the club right away and we were specific that we desired to support their intentions, everybody collaborated, we created the shirt.

“It was a really strong message and it is more powerful because it comes from them. They think they have to support these types of causes.”

Arteta excited for ‘special’ Man City return

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says taking Arsenal to handle his former employers Manchester City is a “strange” occasion, but is hopeful of taking advantage of a clear Etihad stadium.

The Gunners’ first game straight back, which features in a double-header on Sky Sports on June 17, sees Arteta meet former boss Pep Guardiola for initially since leaving City to take the reins at the Emirates.

Arteta spent four years on the coaching staff at City, after retiring there as a new player in 2016.

Arteta told The Football Show: “It is going to be strange, I can’t deny that. I know everybody there and spent four magnificent years with those players and staff.”

Van Aanholt ‘100 per cent prepared’ to have a knee

1:08 Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt says he is prepared to take a knee before their Premier League match against Bournemouth in support of anti-racism campaigns around the world Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt says he could be willing to have a knee before their Premier League match against Bournemouth in support of anti-racism campaigns all over the world

Patrick van Aanholt says he could be “100 per cent prepared” to take a knee in his first game back in the Premier League.

The defender has told Sky Sports News he has been left “hurt” and “upset” by the death of Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Van Aanholt has been vocal in his support for anti-racist movements which have followed and it has been in a continuous Twitter argument with media personality Katie Hopkins.

And within an exclusive Q&A with Sky Sports News he’s got now unveiled he is willing to continue protests when the Premier League returns by taking a knee ahead of kick-off in Crystal Palace’s first game straight back against Bournemouth on June 20.