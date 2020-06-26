Black Lives Matter activist ‘lost a testicle after being shot with a rubber bullet fired by LAPD’

A Black Lives Matter activist was reportedly shot in the groin throughout a protest in Los Angeles, causing him to get rid of a testicle.

South African native Bradley Steyn, who had been involved in anti-apartheid protests in South Africa when that he was younger, claims the LAPD have the effect of his injuries, and that he now plans to sue.

Steyn claims that he was attacked by police during a May 30 George Floyd protest in Los Angeles’ Fairfax district.

He has since started a GoFundMe page to cover his medical bills and legal funds, and is seeking to raise $17,000.

On the page, describes the events of May 30. ‘I was marching peacefully with at the Black Lives Matter march on Saturday the 30th May, in Los Angeles, near Fairfax in memory of George Floyd and thus many other black Americans which were murdered in America. Apartheid-style,’ that he writes.

‘At the march I was shot by a member of the LAPD with a rubber bullet in the testicles. One which was ruptured and generated me very nearly bleeding from the streets of Los Angeles.’

South African indigenous Bradley Steyn says that he was getting involved in a protest in Los Angeles when police officers shot him with rubber bullets at point blank range, one of which rupture his testicle. He says he required emergency surgery later that day

Steyn shared images of him lying in a hospital bed, showing a mark on his chest where that he claims that he was beaten, and a large bruise on his left leg where that he was shot, as well as a cast covering his groin.

In an interview with Select Times Live shortly after the incident, Steyn said: ‘Police used batons to a young woman who had been sitting on her behalf knees.

‘I tried to get him off her, and I was hit across chest by a police baton. A policeman saw me trying to physically push the cop off her and hit me in the chest. Then that he aimed for my genitalia – he was two or three feet away – and shot directly into my genitalia.’

Speaking to South African network Newzroom Afrika earlier this month, Steyn said that the violence he witnessed reminded him of what he previously witnessed in South Africa in his younger years.

‘Growing up in South Africa, we were exposed to terrible violence and protests and police brutality,’ Steyn said.

‘Here, in the land of the free and the home of the brave, I thought that I really could take my 10-year-old daughter to a protest and show her that you need to endure governments and authorities that abused their power.’

At the past minute, Steyn decided not to simply take his young daughter to the protests fearing that violence could break out.

He claims that the protest was largely a peaceful one, and that violence was escalated by the LAPD, and that his encounter with the authorities occurred when he tried to stand between an officer and a woman who was being hit.

Steyn says that this is when that he was hit with two rubber bullets at point-blank range – one in the thigh and one other directly in the gentiles – causing his left testicle to rupture. He then claims he passed out from the pain and needed emergency surgery later that day.

He says that he has been told that while doctors saved his live, he may perhaps not be able to have children later on.

Steyn shared pictures of his injuries on Facebook after returning home from the hospital. His groin is covered by a case, and he’s got large bruises on his thighs

In another photo shared on Facebook since having the cast removed, the bruising that he claims was causes by the rubber bullet remains, and covers a large portion of his thigh

On the GoFundMe page, that he also writes about his background in South Africa. He says at age 17, that he was trapped in the Strijdom square massacre 1988 which saw a man kill eight people in a shooting.

He writes that ‘innocent Black civilians were targeted by a racist white supremacist dressed like a policeman,’ before acknowledging that by being white, that he was not targeted himself.

He recalls how a black man lay in his lap dying as Steyn tried to stop the bleeding.

‘That event changed my entire life forever though,’ that he writes. ‘I dedicated my entire life to fighting evil and racism… We won the war against racist oppression in South Africa. We brought probably one of the most powerful and evil, racist security military complexes to its knees.’

According to the Wikipedia page about the Strijdom square massacre, Steyn is noted as a witness to the attack, and credited with creating a commemorative plaque that was put into the square.

He has also discussed how that he suffered PTSD after witnessing the massacre at such a young age.

Pictured: People attend a Black Lives Matter protest beyond your Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 June 2020

Pictured: An officer stands guard during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 June 2020

He also switches into detail about how exactly he joined the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, writing:

‘I was covertly recruited as a white operative into Nelson Mandela’s anti-Apartheid movement, the African National Congress’s military wing, Umkhonto we Siswe (the spear of the Nation).

‘I became a clandestine operator to infiltrate and spy contrary to the feared security police, state military apparatus and their proxy white nationalist hit squad units.’

Protests have broken across the U.S. after the death of George Floyd on May 25 at the hands of a Minneapolis officer, who knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, asphyxiating him.

The killing sparked furious backlash over how police treat Black Americans in the united states, and has again galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement.