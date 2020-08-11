Black-ish episode airs two years after being pulled for being ‘anti-Trump’



An episode of hit United States comedy Black- ish, which was pulled by ABC over issues that it was too anti-Trump, has actually appeared to enjoy for the very first time.

The network dropped Please, Baby, Please in 2018 due to the fact that it was stressed over the script’s “partisanship”, developer Kenya Barris stated at the time.

Barris has actually now stated he returned to ABC in the wake of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations to ask it to reevaluate.

“We hope it inspires some much-needed conversation,” Barris stated.

“[Conversation] not just about what we were facing then or how it resulted in where we are now, however discussions about where we desire our nation to go moving on and, most significantly, how we arrive together.”

The Golden Globe- winning Black- ish follows the lives of an upper-middle-class African-American household led by Andre “Dre” Johnson, played by Anthony Anderson, and Rainbow Johnson, played by Tracee Ellis Ross.

