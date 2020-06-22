Black hole bounty captured at center of Milky Way galaxy in NASA image

They were discovered within three light-years of the supermassive black hole at the Milky Way’s center — referred to as Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*).

“Theoretical studies of the dynamics of stars in galaxies have indicated that a large population of stellar mass black holes — as many as 20,000 — could drift inward over the eons and collect around Sgr A*,” according to the space agency.

This recent analysis using Chandra data may be the first observational evidence for such a black hole bounty.

A black hole by itself is invisible. However, a black hole — or neutron star — locked in close orbit with a star will pull gas from its companion.

The material then falls into a disk, heats up to millions of degrees and produces X-rays before in the course of time disppearing in to the black hole.

Several of these X-ray binaries appear as point-like sources in the Chandra image.