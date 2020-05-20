Black girl, 11, is assaulted while collecting grandmother’s mail as white woman accused of stealing

A woman in South Carolina has been charged with the third-degree assault and battery of an 11-year-old woman who she wrongly accused of stealing mail.

Skhylur Davis – who is black – was collecting letters for her grandmother Alice Patterson on May 11 when 38-year-old Elizabeth Shirey – who is white – assumed she was as much as no good.

Shirey approached a bunch, which included three different juveniles, grabbed Davis and tried to drag the mail out of her fingers.

When Shirey realized it did not belong to her she tried to rectify her actions by apologizing and providing the little woman cookies.

Skhylur Davis was collecting her grandmother’s letters on May 11 when Elizabeth Shirey, 38, pulled her arms and tried to seize the mail close to their houses in South Carolina

In a information convention through Zoom on Tuesday, Davis mentioned at that time Shirey’s husband approached them and mentioned: ‘If you had been a special kind of man, then this could have been one other story.’

Davis mentioned within the information convention that he did not use another phrase however that ‘you do not have to consider what kind he meant’.

Police responded to the scene and issued a quotation to the woman.

Davis’ lawyer Justin Bamberg mentioned it was necessary to lift consciousness of the incident as a result of of the various instances of unprovoked violence towards African Americans and since of the kid’s younger age.

Bamberg talked about the capturing dying of Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed by two white males in Georgia on February 23 after he peered right into a constructing web site while out jogging. The suspects have claimed they believed Arbery to be a burglar when he was noticed wanting on the incomplete construction.

Bamberg informed the Augusta Chronicle that Davis is conscious of that incident and thinks it is unhappy black individuals are prejudged in such a damaging manner.

When Shirey realized it did not belong to her she tried to rectify her actions by apologizing and providing the little woman cookies, an incident report claims

The little woman mentioned within the information convention that previous incidents towards black folks influenced her demeanor within the scenario.

‘I wasn’t scared as a result of on this kind of scenario, you have to do something however be scared,’ David mentioned. ‘It should not be like this and it is flawed.’

Alice Patterson has lived within the center class space for a few yr and mentioned she often sends her granddaughter down Whitemarsh Drive to get the mail.

She mentioned what occurred to her granddaughter is unacceptable and recalled prejudice geared toward her as she grew up.

‘We’re harm, we’re upset, and we’re offended. She’s offended and harm. She was violated,’ Patterson mentioned. ‘Growing up within the south, we needed to endure this; our mother and father needed to endure this. It’s 2020. We won’t have our kids undergo what we needed to undergo.’

The lawyer mentioned the household is not concerned about a civil lawsuit however needs the prison justice system to cope with the case in hope it can imply progress in America.

‘Now, the place are we at as a society — overlook race, overlook ethnicity, overlook gender, overlook sexual desire — the place are we at as a society when an 11-year-old youngster must be cognizant of that when she’s interacting with a grown woman?’ he mentioned.

‘Most importantly, this is larger than simply Mrs. Shirey and what occurred. This is a small piece of a a lot bigger puzzle, we would like folks to know that you have to suppose earlier than you act.’

‘People have to cease judging different folks based mostly on what they appear to be, based mostly on the colour of their pores and skin.We need the prison justice system, on this occasion in Aiken County, to make an instance out of [the woman] to discourage different folks from ever doing the identical factor once more.’

Bamberg added: ‘There are zero purpose to prejudge folks the best way we’re seeing folks being prejudged in America.’

Alice Patterson (left) has lived within the center class space for a few yr and mentioned she often sends her granddaughter (proper) down Whitemarsh Drive to get the mail. They are pictured with lawyer Justin Bamberg

Shirey’s courtroom look is set for July 15.

Aiken leaders have expressed assist for the kid.

During the press convention, District 5 Councilwoman Andrea Neira Gregory informed Davis: ‘ I simply need you to know that we’re proud of you. I can inform that based mostly on what your lawyer mentioned that you’re a tremendous younger woman and your loved ones has loads of causes to be proud of you.

‘Keep your head up, this may cross, however we’re admire the notice you’re creating in our society, particularly, the town of Aiken, the place this could have by no means be tolerated.’

Mayor Rick Osborn mentioned: ‘All folks need to be handled justly, all folks need to be handled pretty and all folks need to be handled equal. No individual ought to have issues about strolling down a road in Aiken.

‘Our youngsters must be care-free when they’re enjoying in a public park. No one must be handled otherwise as a result of of race, gender or another purpose.’