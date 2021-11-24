Black Friday: There will be 'fewer markdowns' amid supply chains issues, analyst explains
Black Friday: There will be 'fewer markdowns' amid supply chains issues, analyst explains

Natalie Kotlyar, BDO National Managing Partner, joins Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi to discuss Black Friday deals amid supply chain issues, the outlook for the holiday shopping season, and the future of brick-and-mortar stores post-pandemic.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR