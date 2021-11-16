Black Friday discounts 'aren't as deep as they were in the past': Fmr. Saks CEO
Black Friday discounts 'aren't as deep as they were in the past': Fmr. Saks CEO

Steve Sadove, Mastercard Sr. Adviser & former Saks Chairman and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss retail trends for Black Friday and the holiday shopping season as inflation and supply chain worries weigh on retailers.

