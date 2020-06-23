Black Eyed Peas explain why Fergie left group

“That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her, and she knows how to contact us for a retreat or a breakaway,” he stated. “We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.”

Will.i.am, 45, added: “We reach out every once in a while and say our hellos and happy birthdays and Merry Christmas and Happy Easter. She knows where we’re at! We’re at the studio.”

Apl.de.ap reiterated Will.i.am and stated, “She’s always going to be our sister. But unfortunately our schedule is displaced by (her) wanting to be a great mom, and she wants to focus on that. And like Will said, we support her 100 percent.”

Fergie’s former bandmate Taboo additionally had nothing however variety phrases for the “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer. “I really want to give her ultimate praise and respect. What the fellows said — Ferg, she’s doing the mom thing.”

The Black Eyed Peas began incorporating up-and-coming singer J. Rey Soul in songs in 2018 after Fergie’s departure, however she isn’t a full-time member. Their new album, “Translation,” with options from the younger singer, got here out this month.

Fergie, nevertheless, didn’t get to preview it.

“She hasn’t heard it. She’s going to hear it when everybody else hears it. I hope she likes it,” Will.i.am stated.