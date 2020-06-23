Black Eyed Peas explain Fergie’s absence

Singer Fergie just isn’t on this newest mission, and the group is explaining why.

Fergie shares a 6-year-old son, Axl Jack, with ex-husband, actor Josh Duhamel.

She joined the group, which along with Will.i.am included Apl.de.Ap and Taboo , in 2002 and sang on a few of its largest hits, together with “Where Is The Love,” “Let’s Get It Started,” “I Gotta Feeling” and “Boom Boom Pow.”

The members pursued solo initiatives, and Fergie went on to host the Fox actuality singing competitors, “The Four.”

Now the Black Eyed Peas have a brand new feminine singer, J. Rey Soul, and a brand new album titled, “Translation.”

At the time of the interview, Will.i.am advised Billboard Fergie hadn’t heard the brand new album but, however he hoped she likes it.

“We try to keep in touch,” he mentioned of her relationship with the group. “We reach out every once in a while and say our hellos and happy birthdays and Merry Christmas and Happy Easter. She knows where we’re at! We’re at the studio.”