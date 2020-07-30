Black Democrat Lawmaker Goes Off On MSNBC Host When Asked If He’s Being Paid To Support Trump

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones fired back hard after MSNBC host Craig Melvin recommended he may be making money to support President Trump.

Jones, a Democrat and member of the Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board, was questioned about his support of the President.

“Are you a paid campaign surrogate? Are you being compensated?” asked Melvin.

Because it’s difficult to be a Democrat or perhaps more so, black, and support this President without some ulterior intention. At least that’s how MSNBC sees it.

July 29: After Democrat @RepVernonJones utilized TRUTHS to discuss why Black Americans aredoing much better under President Trump, Craig Melvin asked: “Are you being compensated [by the Trump campaign]?” Vernon Jones fired back: “You only ask me that because I don’t fit your narrative.” pic.twitter.com/9UaNLHeVme — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 29, 2020

Jones Doesn’ t Fit The Narrative

“Let me be clear. You get paid to shape a liberal narrative. You get paid to attack this president,” Jones fired back. “I don’t get a dime for this president. I don’t get a dime from the campaign. Everything I’ve done has been me and based on my principles.”

Principles are not something members of the mainstream media are especially fluent in.

Melvin insisted he had not asked the concern due to the fact that Jones occurs to be black, however the Georgia lawmaker wasn’t having it.

“You only ask me that because I don’t fit your narrative … It’s what I can do for my country and you need to accept that many other African Americans and others support this president because of his policies,” Jones flared. “And to insult me to say am I getting paid, that is disgraceful.”

I went on MSNBC and they implicated me of being a sell-out. The Left is so racist that they believe the only method a black guy will believe for himself is he’s paid? I’m fed up with the bigotry. @realDonaldTrump— I have actually got your back! pic.twitter.com/MbftgawuLV — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) July 30, 2020

Accuses Melvin of Getting Paid

In what we would think about the very best retort to Melvin’s allegation, Jones implicates the MSNBC host of making money himself.

“Why can’t I be like White liberals or other Whites, nobody questions if they’re getting paid, so do you ask Democrats are they getting paid?” he charged. “Are you getting paid by Joe Biden?”

Well, all of us understand MSNBC does not require to make money in order to function as an outlet for Biden and the DNC. That’s their whole method operandi.

Just left the Oval Office from conference with @realDonaldTrump and @VP. MAGA &#x 1f1fa; &#x 1f1f8; pic.twitter.com/gRhagxVMOG — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) July 28, 2020

Jones met President Trump in the Oval Office previously today and emerged “happy and proud” understanding that his administration is working “extremely hard to make sure America is going to be healthy again.”

Joe Biden, by contrast, isn’t going to make things much better according to the Democrat.

“Joe Biden can’t do anything in the basement. We need a man – that can get the job done, that has a proven record,” he informed audiences. “And President Trump can get the job done.”