Black Couple Forced Out of Car by Atlanta Cops, Supposedly Broke Curfew

A black couple was faraway from their car with extremely extreme pressure by law enforcement officials in Atlanta — and, supposedly, it is all as a result of they have been out previous curfew.

The viral video was captured reside on the air Saturday night time by CBS46 — the native ATL affiliate that was reporting on the protests and riots happening Saturday night time. During the printed, one of the reporters and cameramen started filming a wild encounter on the streets … exhibiting a younger couple being yanked from their car by riot gear cops.

WATCH: right here’s my video of when two younger folks have been tased, dragged out of their automobile in downtown Atlanta Saturday night time. We’re working to search out out why this occurred and what led as much as it @cbs46 https://t.co/JL4nMFCnls pic.twitter.com/USRby69Kp2 — Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) May 31, 2020

@JasminaAlstonTV

It’s unclear what precisely led as much as the altercation, however CBS46’s information banner throughout the section learn “POLICE BEGIN ENFORCING 9PM CURFEW.” That has led many to invest that these two people have been merely focused for being out of their houses when 9 o’clock rolled round … which, if true, is totally insane.

More troubling than that, although, is how the officers handled them — opening their door, demanding they exit … after which resorting to tasering each of them and pulling them out when the person and lady refused. They even reportedly broke the home windows/slashed tires.

ICYMI – Law enforcement deploys a Tazer on driver as they pull him from his automobile Saturday night time. https://t.co/dSjEgItPcy pic.twitter.com/uBiW2JLYS0 — CBS46 (@cbs46) May 31, 2020

@cbs46

Both the person and lady have been detained and cuffed on the bottom, after which led away. It’s unclear in the event that they have been finally arrested and booked for something.

CBS46 acknowledges in their very own on-the-scene reporting that they have no idea why so many cops have been honed in on this one car — there does not look like others round it on the time this was filmed — however in any case, APD is being closely scrutinized because of this.

Waiting in your permission to load the Facebook Post.