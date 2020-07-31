Black conservative journalist stabbed in Portland says Americans ‘need to wake up,’ ‘start exposing Antifa’

BLACK CONSERVATIVE JOURNALIST STABBED AT PORTLAND PROTEST

“Anytime I come to film they know that it destroys their narrative and it goes against what they are trying to promote.”

In video footage of the attack captured by a bystander, Duncomb can be seen approaching the man from behind, putting his arm on the person’s shoulder and saying, “Hey, buddy, why are you following us?”

At that point the suspect appears to stab Duncomb in the back, missing his spinal cord by inches.

“It was kind of a traumatic experience and I can’t remember if he said anything specifically to me,” Duncomb recalled. “Once I got stabbed, my body kind of went into shock and into fight mode so I remember getting up after I hit the ground from falling and looking at him specifically.”

The knife used in the attack contained a blade that Duncomb said “appeared to be seven inches” long

While Duncomb focused on keeping pressure on his wound and locating help, he said the attacker approached his friend and asked, “Do you want to get shanked up next, too?”

Duncomb told host Carlson that he considers it “a miracle to be here right now, to be able to even do the interview right now.”

“The knife went in about 4 to 5 inches into my side and he ended up missing everything and remarkably I didn’t require surgery. Just a lot of blood, pain,” he explained.

Duncomb said he hopes the attack will expose Antifa as a “domestic terrorist organization” hiding behind the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I … want to turn this into a message, to tell everybody, that they need to wake up and people need to start exposing Antifa for who they are, which is a domestic terrorist organization who is actively deploying an assault against our democracy,” he said.

“They don’t really care about Black lives, they are using BLM as a front to carry out the senseless acts of assault against this country.”

Duncomb said his attacker has been arrested on second-degree assault charges and is being held on $250,000 bail.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.