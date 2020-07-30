Black conservative journalist stabbed at Portland protest, report says

Portland has actually seen 62 successive nights of demonstrations and presentations originating from the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis authorities custody. Duncomb informed the paper that he existed to record the scene on the ground and show that it was not “the feds creating the problems.”

He existed with some pals on Saturday at around 2 a.m. when he stated he saw that they were being followed. The paper published a video that apparently revealed Duncomb approach the male from behind, put his arm on the individual’s shoulder and state, “Hey, buddy, why are you following us?”

At that point the suspect appears to shank Duncomb in the back, missing his spine by a couple of inches, the report stated.

The paper, pointing out court records, reported that Blake David Hampe, 43, was jailed at the scene. Hampe apparently informed authorities that Duncomb attempted to choke him, the report stated. He deals with charges of second-degree attack and is still in prison, the report stated.

He later on tweeted that there will be a court look on Friday and he is going to affirm.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf informed “Bill Hemmer Reports” Wednesday that federal representatives will not leave the city of Portland,Ore up until a federal court house that has actually been consistently assaulted by rioters is “safe and secure.”

“We will continue to keep law enforcement officers in the area to make sure that that courthouse is secure at the end of the day,” Wolf stated.

