Black CNN Reporter Arrested On-Air While Covering Minneapolis Protests – VIDEO

This is completely outrageous.

While reporting reside on the scene of the continued protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota sparked by outrage over George Floyd‘s dying, CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, who’s Black and Latino, was arrested early Friday morning. His white colleague, additionally reporting within the space, was not arrested.

Around 5 a.m. native time, Jimenez, who was on the placement of 1 arrest, had knowledgeable his in-studio colleagues of police approaching:

“We are speaking with state patrol now. Give us a second, guys.”

Omar — who was sporting his CNN badge to establish himself as a member of the press —then addressed the cops instantly:

“We can move back to where you like here. We are live on the air at the moment. This is the four of us, we are one team. Just put us back where you want us. We are getting out of your way. Just let us know. We were just getting out of your way when you were advancing through the intersection.”

As he continued reporting, one police officer positioned his hand on Jimenez’s arm, whereas one other mentioned to him:

“You are under arrest.”

But earlier than being handcuffed and led away, the journalist rightfully questioned the transfer:

“Do you mind telling me why I am under arrest?”

Watch the scenario unfold as he and his small staff of 4 had been taken into police custody (under):

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and digital camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/oZdqBti776 pic.twitter.com/3QbeTjD5ed — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

The two members of the crew who had been arrested with Omar — producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez — had been additionally taken to the town’s downtown public security constructing earlier than later being launched.

As we talked about up prime, a white reporter from the community, Josh Campbell, was additionally within the space however was not standing together with his on-air crew. He, too, was approached by legislation enforcement, however was allowed to stay on-website, recounting:

“I identified myself … they said, ‘OK, you’re permitted to be in the area.’ I was treated much differently than [Jimenez] was.”

The Minneapolis State Police tweeted in regards to the incident:

“In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media.”

However, this was rapidly disputed by the community. CNN shared to Twitter about Governor Tim Walz‘ personal involvement to get the crew launched:

“This is not accurate – our CNN crew identified themselves, on live television, immediately as journalists. We thank Minnesota @GovTimWalz for his swift action this morning to aid in the release of our crew.”

An hour after the arrest, Jimenez returned to the air and let viewers know he was handled effective after being led away:

“We’re doing OK, now. There were a few uneasy moments there.”

Watch Omar recount extra about his time in custody (under):

CNN’s @OmarJimenez and his crew have been launched from police custody. He recounts getting arrested and what occurred whereas they had been in custody. https://t.co/v3kMq77Oro pic.twitter.com/JoqmwlTc5i — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

The Minnesota Governor shall be holding a press convention on Friday morning, telling CNN President Jeff Zucker an apology shall be coming:

“I will publicly address what happened this morning and apologize to the crew. You are essential to our democracy and your ability to report must be unhindered.”

We’d additionally like to listen to if there shall be any penalties for the officers concerned in wrongfully arresting the media crew…

