Black Caucus PAC Wants WH’s Kayleigh McEnany Fired Over ‘Racist’ Statements

The Congressional Black Caucus PAC is circulating an online petition that requires the firing of Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany over supposed “racist statements” she made about former President Barack Obama.

There’s only one drawback. The petition doesn’t clarify what these statements are.

There are not any pull quotes – or any quotes in any respect – citing with this group believes Trump’s spokeswoman uttered bigoted phrases in regards to the President’s predecessor.

The petition seems extra meant for fundraising functions than precise motion in opposition to McEnany, however a few of the questions, that includes sure or no choices, embrace:

“The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that white nationalist groups surged by nearly 50 percent in 2O18. Does this concern you?”

“Many violent white nationalists WORSHIP Trump and cite him as a source of inspiration. Does this concern you?”

“AGREE/DISAGREE: Trump’s racist rhetoric is the reason for the surge of white nationalist groups.”

“Do you believe Donald Trump is a racist?”

“Do you think Democrats should take action to TAKE DOWN Trump and his entire racist administration?”

Obviously every query seems designed to color the Trump administration as racist with McEnany’s supposed bigotry because the lead query.

McEnany’s 8-Year-Old Tweet

The Political Insider reached out to the Congressional Black Caucus PAC by way of their web site however acquired no response as of this writing. We have additionally contacted McEnany’s workplace for remark.

The closest factor we discovered to one thing McEnany has mentioned about former President Obama that some have construed as racist is what seems to be a joke in regards to the conspiracy idea that Barack Obama was truly born in Kenya and never the United States.

How I Met Your Brother — Never thoughts, forgot he is nonetheless in that hut in Kenya. #ObamaTVShows — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 30, 2012

This joke would have been made when McEnany, who’s 32-years-old at present, was 24-years-old.

That didn’t cease excessive profile Democrats from labeling the tweet as racist after McEnany grew to become White House press secretary in early April.

Obama’s former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes mentioned of McEnany and her tweet on April 8, the day after she assumed her new workplace, “This is the racist who is now the press secretary for the President of the United States.”

This is the racist who’s now the press secretary for the President of the United States. https://t.co/f3ghcBOFo3 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 8, 2020

Progressive advocacy group Public Citizen declared that “Trump’s new press secretary is a disgraceful racist, in case you were curious.”

Trump’s new press secretary is a disgraceful racist, in case you had been curious ⬇️ https://t.co/mJcfU9SMIR — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) April 7, 2020

This is probably going a part of the Congressional Black Caucus PAC’s grounding for declaring that the present White House Press Secretary has made racist statements about Obama, however that’s not one thing the group makes clear, neither is McEnany’s eight year-old tweet computerized proof the she was bigoted towards the previous president or anybody else.

Not that anybody’s lack of precise lack of racism ever prevents liberals from recklessly tarring others as such.