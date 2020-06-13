Black candidates and political groups see a surge of support amid US protests | US news

African American candidates and political groups centered on racial justice have experienced a surge of donations and support amid ongoing national protests about police reform and anti-racism.

The country has been wracked by protests since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd’s death has also triggered an intense introspection on race relations and police brutality, especially against African Americans, and it appears black political candidates are receiving more attention as a result.

In Kentucky, state representative Charles Booker, said he’s raised $1m over the past month. Roughly over that same period he’s also been endorsed by top progressive Democrats: Vermont senator Bernie Sanders and New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In New York, Democrat Jamaal Bowman, who’s challenging New York congressman Eliot Engel in a tough primary, has surpassed fundraising benchmarks since the beginning of June, as he’s tried to capitalize on missteps by the incumbent congressman – including a hot mic incident at a Black Lives Matter event. Sanders has endorsed Bowman aswell.

The Real Justice Pac, a group that works to enhance progressive “reform-minded prosecutors”, said it had seen an influx of support amid the ongoing national discussion of reforming law enforcement.

“Real Justice Pac is seeing a significant increase in the frequency and amount of donations – large and small,” said Chris Lazare, the group’s organizing director, in a statement. “We think people across the country are realizing that electing reform minded prosecutors is an integral part of achieving the change we want and holding police accountable.”

Real Justice Pac officials declined to give exact figures on the fundraising numbers.

Multiple factors are in play in each individual race and strategists are hesitant to attribute money flows to one single subject or force however the timing implies that the general unrest throughout the country is an active factor.

“We know anecdotally that people across the country and in the district are moved by how Jamal has talked about this moment,” explained a Democratic operative involved with Bowman’s campaign. The operative added: “This period coincides with all of these other activities.”

A renewed and intense focus on race relations stretches all the way as much as the presidential level where both Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and Joe Biden’s presidential campaign have attacked each other on the positions on policing and racial justice.

Biden also continues to face strong pressure to select an African American woman as his running mate and vice presidential nominee.

Kentucky’s Booker, the underdog Senate candidate competing with Amy McGrath for the Democratic nomination to manage Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, said in an interview on Friday his campaign raised $1m in the very first week of June.

“With all the racial tension that’s been growing in [not only] my state but across the country I do believe what you’re seeing is people are seeking to ‘who’s likely to lead in this moment,” Booker said.“We have seen a big surge in our fundraising. We’ve seen an outpouring of support from across Kentucky and across the country. And we have a very real shot to win this race.”

Booker added: “It’s come from this energy, this sense of resolve, this fire, this aggressive urge and plea from regular folks to [say] we gotta do things different and ensure that we don’t keep playing the status quo.”