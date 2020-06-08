Black business owner claims his white landlord is evicting him from his clothing line office

A black business owner claims his white landlord evicted him from an office space because that he was peacefully protesting at a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

Jeremiah Johnson, Exodus Bargblor, Xaví Fonceca and Edward Idehen run co-owned fashion brand Stylent from a rented office near Des Moines, Iowa.

The landlord allegedly told the company to relocate after he saw a video of the owners peacefully protesting.

In the clip, among the owners is heard telling the landlord: ‘You never thought anybody would step-up and finally react to what was happening in this country.’

An onlooker states: ‘Either way, that doesn’t have anything related to you leasing this place.’

A black business owner (left) claims his white landlord (right) evicted him from an office space because that he was peacefully protesting at a Black Lives Matter demonstration

The co-owner adds: ‘You’re being mad at me for other folks. I was protesting the correct way. Why get mad at me then?

‘You say you are not ok with the riots, and also you are not ok with me peacefully protesting?’

The landlord replies: ‘I’ll just inform you flat out. If there is something illegally going on at a spot that I’m at, I don’t wish to be a part of it. I’m personally going to leave.’

The business owner goes on to spell out that ‘there’s two different groups’ at the demonstrations, one peaceful and one who engaged in rioting.

In the clip, one of the owners is heard telling the landlord: ‘You never thought anyone would step up and lastly fight back as to the was happening in this country.’ An onlooker states: ‘Either way, it doesn’t have any such thing to do with you leasing this place’

While it is unclear where they were protesting, Iowa has faced a over per week of largely-peaceful demonstrations (pictured) sparked by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd

The landlord continues to say he thinks it is ‘poor judgement to be at a place where something illegally is going on’.

He said if ‘it [illegal activity] happens, I leave, I’m out of there. I do not want my face connected with something that’s going on’.

The owner again tries to spell out that he had not been with ‘the guys on the market doing’ the looting and rioting observed in cities around the world.

Floyd was killed when white officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee in to his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds despite his desperate pleas that he ‘can’t breathe’. Pictured: Protest in Iowa on Saturday

While it is unclear where these were protesting, Iowa has faced a over a week of largely-peaceful demonstrations sparked by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd.

Floyd was killed when white police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds despite his desperate pleas he ‘can’t breathe’. He passed out and later died in Minneapolis on May 25.

His death is regarded as a symbol of systemic police brutality against African-Americans sparking outrage and largely-peaceful protests first throughout the US before quickly spreading worldwide.