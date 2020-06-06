Black boxes of downed Ukrainian plane of ‘no help’, Iran claims | Ukraine International Airlines flight 752

The black boxes of a Ukrainian plane erroneously downed near Tehran airport will be of “no help” in just about any investigation, but Iran is able to transfer them abroad, state media said Saturday.

Flight 752, an Ukraine International Airlines jetliner, was struck by a missile and crashed shortly after removing from the Tehran airport on 8 January.

“Even although the investigation is almost complete and the contents of the boxes will undoubtedly be of no help for the investigation, we are willing to give them to a third country or even to a [foreign] company,” Mohsen Baharvand, deputy foreign affairs minister, was quoted as saying by the state IRNA news agency.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Iranian civilian authorities insisted it was likely caused by a technical malfunction, vehemently denying claims the plane was shot down.

But in early hours of 11 January, the Iranian military admitted that the plane was shot down due to “human error,” killing 176 people, mainly Iranians and Canadians, including many dual nationals.

Ottawa has demanded for several months that Iran, which won’t have the technical means to decode the black boxes, send the items abroad so that their content could be analysed.

After Tehran said in March it was willing to transfer the black boxes to France or Ukraine, Canada’s foreign minister, François-Philippe Champagne, warily welcomed a “step in the right direction”, while noting he would judge Iranian authorities on “their actions and not just their words”.

In his interview with IRNA, Baharvand implied that Iran had certain conditions for transferring the black boxes abroad, but didn’t elaborate.