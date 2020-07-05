Black bear named Bruno travels 400 miles in search of mate, becoming an unlikely social media star 

A black bear named Bruno has become an unlikely social media star as that he travels in the united states looking for love.

Bruno reportedly began his summer odyssey in Wisconsin in June, and it has since walked more than 400 miles through Illinois, Iowa and Missouri as he is believed to be trying to find a mate.

Fans created a Facebook group called ‘Keeping Bruno Safe’ on June 19 that now boasts more than 46,000 members keeping track of his travels.

Bruno was last spotted on Sunday morning in St Charles County, Missouri, after crossing the Mississippi River from southern Illinois last week.

Over Father’s Day weekend last month, a lot more than 300 people in Illinois’ Henderson County gathered to view, follow and, in some cases, harass the bear – prompting concerns from wildlife officials.

‘Certainly, the more pressure is put on the bear, the much more likely we’ll see an adverse outcome,’ Capt Laura Petreikis of the Illinois Conservation Police said in a statement.

‘As is always the case, you want to ensure the safety of both people and animals. If we continue to see situations like we saw this past weekend, Conservation Police will issue tickets and make arrests to guarantee the safety of both the public and the bear.’

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been working with local authorities to simply help Bruno cross busy roads without putting himself or drivers in danger, in line with the agency.

Stefanie Fitzsimons, district wildlife biologist of INDR, said Bruno likely launched the journey in search of a mate, and urged anybody who spots him to stay at least 100 yards away.

‘For the most part, we’ve perhaps not seen conflicts between the public and bear until recently and, regrettably, those conflicts were caused entirely by people,’ Fitzsimons said in a statement.

‘It’s a novelty to see a bear in Illinois, and people desire to see it for themselves, however they must keep in mind that the outcome with this bear – whether IDNR must step in and take action to safeguard public safety – is totally dependent on the way the public respond to it.

‘If the bear is left alone, it can keep on its journey safely alone.’

Wildlife officials have warned anyone who comes across Bruno to stay at the very least 100 years away. Illinois State Police have offered several updates on his location in recent weeks

Black bear sightings are especially uncommon in Illinois, where just about 14.7 percent of the landscape is suitable for his or her survival.

Only some of sightings have been reported in days gone by decade, per the Outdoor Illinois Wildlife Journal.

Bruno’s name is considered to be a nod to a famous animal actor who starred in the 1960s TV show Gentle Ben, aswell as The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean and Mara of the Wilderness.

The IDNR and North American Wildlife and Habitat agency are monitoring Bruno with help from local authorities and tips from concerned citizens.