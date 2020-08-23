Black and white tegu lizard sighted for the first time in South Carolina

The female lizard, discovered and gotten rid of from Lexington County, determined about 2.5 feet long, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) stated in a news release on Friday. The types can rise to 4 feet and weigh more than 10 pounds.
“The introduction of any non-native species can have serious negative impacts on native wildlife. Black and white tegus are no exception,” SCDNR herpetologist Andrew Grosse stated in astatement
“Tegus mature and reproduce quickly, though most concerning may be their preference for eggs and the potential impacts to our native ground-nesting birds like turkey and quail, as well as other species such as the state-endangered gopher tortoise.”
The lizards, native to South America, are starved omnivores that hunt birds, little mammals, reptiles and amphibians. They likewise consume fruits, veggies, pests and eggs. Along with posturing a danger to native types, they might likewise spread out unique parasites to native wildlife and even trigger the bacterial contamination of crops.
Black and white tegu lizards developed themselves in Georgia and Florida, “likely as a result of release or escape,” according to the press release. As a non-native types, the animals are not secured by state wildlife laws or guidelines.
The SCDNR has actually gotten numerous sighting reports because May, however this is the first time it has actually been validated. The types does not posture a danger to animal canines or felines, and are ruled out aggressive towards individuals.
Officials are …