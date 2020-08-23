Black and white tegu lizard sighted for the first time in South Carolina

“Tegus mature and reproduce quickly, though most concerning may be their preference for eggs and the potential impacts to our native ground-nesting birds like turkey and quail, as well as other species such as the state-endangered gopher tortoise.”

Black and white tegu lizards developed themselves in Georgia and Florida, “likely as a result of release or escape,” according to the press release. As a non-native types, the animals are not secured by state wildlife laws or guidelines.

The SCDNR has actually gotten numerous sighting reports because May, however this is the first time it has actually been validated. The types does not posture a danger to animal canines or felines, and are ruled out aggressive towards individuals.

Officials are …