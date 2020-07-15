Black and Latino communities face another public health crisis amid the pandemic — gun violencehispassssss

“And now you see it’s ramping up in the summer,” Williams said Tuesday within a CNN Tonight In-Depth report on spiking gun violence in many American cities.

And as those communities grieve recent victims of shootings, they truly are also facing the ongoing spread of coronavirus, which experts have said has disproportionately affected Latino communities as well as Black communities, who often have unequal access to healthcare and pre-existing conditions.

“For me, personally, it’s hard to see the quantity of Black victims from gun violence and dealing with Covid infections which can be coming to the hospital because that just indicates there are root causes to these inequities which can be being revealed by the virus, which can be being exacerbated by the gun violence,” Williams says.

A holistic method of ending the violence

The spikes in violence have had a “chilling” influence on communities of color, says Arc of Justice President and Founder Kirsten John Foy.

“I have done several vigils where the narrative and the message coming out of these violent and horrific acts is ‘Black lives matter,'” that he said. “And we’re not directing that at an external force like the NYPD or other law enforcement. We’re directing that message internally.”

In New York City alone, where shootings in June increased by 130% compared to the same time last year, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller says about 95 to 100% of the victims were Black and Hispanic people.

“This is having a disparate effect on certain communities and we are not getting the same reaction from the press or the politicians about that disparate effect that we are about other things,” he said.

Tackling the crime, in Foy’s perspective, does not mean just bettering the justice system. It means focusing on other community initiatives as well — like youth programs.

“Many of our young people are suffering from trauma, trauma that’s inflicted by violence. Trauma that originates out of poverty, the conditions that they live under. The absence of adequate housing, the absence of opportunities,” Foy said.

“When it’s easier for a young person who is feeling a sense of despair, hopelessness, when it is easier for them to get their hands on a gun than it is for them to get their hands on an application for a job,” that he said, “then that is a recipe for disaster.”

Reforming police while effectively fighting crime

Some New York officials say the surge in violence comes after sweeping reforms that have been passed by the City Council last month to hold police accountable amid growing calls from protesters and communities of criminal justice reform. The department’s Anti-Crime unit, officers have been more often on the streets, was also disbanded.

With similar legislation targeted at curbing police brutality passed in cities throughout the country and more officials voicing support for calls to defund — and in some cases, abolish — police departments, police chiefs in parts of the US have reported declining morale, with officers calling out sick or resigning.

“There is a feeling on the street that the police are handcuffed, that they are not out there as aggressively as we were in the past,” NYPD Chief Terence Monahan said this week, talking to New York radio station 1010 WINS . “(Police) are fearful if they simply take some proactive-type enforcement.

“The disbanding of Anti-Crime obviously had a huge effect. Those are our best cops out on the street, grabbing guns,” that he said. “So there’s a feeling that it’s safe to carry a gun on the street.”

The key, Miller told CNN Tuesday night, is working with communities to address disparities and reform police — but still manage to fight crime effectively.

“This is the deal with police,” that he said. “Society has a series of safety nets. There’s health, youth services, mental health services, but throughout history whenever those safety nets have become work or broken or had holes in them, when people start to fall through them, at the bottom there’s always a cop.”

“Those safety nets need to have those holes fixed,” Miller said. “The problem we’re facing right now is we have a crime surge, which requires more cops and we’re about to have less, and requires better deployments and more deployments.”