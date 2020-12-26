Black Hills Co. (NYSE: BKH) recently received the rating of “Buy” after a consensus from analysts of twelve brokerages covering this stock.

Among the twelve analysts’ ratings, three have given out a rating of “Hold”, and a majority of eight brokerages have rated the company as “buy”. The 52-week target price as set by these brokerages stand at $72.38.

BKH stocks traded at $59.95 this Friday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $3.76 billion. It has a positive PE ratio of 16.89 along with a beta of 0.26 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $87.12 to $48.07. The 50SMA (50 Days Simple Moving Average) stands at $61.15 and its 200SMA stands at $58.18. The debt-to-equity of this company is 1.35. The current ratio stands at 0.79 and the quick ratio stands at 0.54.

Black Hills Co. (NYSE: BKH) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 7th of November. The earnings stood at $0.58 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.52 proposed by Zacks Investment analysts. The company’s return on equity stands at 8.71% along with the net margin of 13.01%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $405.51 million but it made $346.60 million for the quarter.

During the corresponding quarter previous year, the company reported $0.44 as EPS. According to the available data, the company’s revenue is 6.5% up on a y-o-y basis. Expert analysts further expect that the company will post its FY2020 earnings of 3.65 per share.

NYSE: BKH has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as TheStreet, Scotiabank, BidAskClub, Bank of America, and so on have posted reports on this company over the last few months. Several hedge funds and institutional investors have also been involved in buying and selling of BKH shares recently.