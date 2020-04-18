Bizarre moment air bubbles float around inside 20 MILLION-year-old amber fossil
- Air bubbles will be seen floating in amber fossil around 20-30 million years outdated
- Fossil with air bubbles is a uncommon phenomenon recognized to specialists as ‘enhydro’
- Amber is fossilized tree resin and its recognized for its hanging orange color
This video reveals the weird moment air bubbles transfer by means of an unbelievable 20-million-year-old amber fossil.
The fossil was found within the Dominican Republic and is regarded as 20-30 million years outdated, specialists say.
It is extraordinarily uncommon to see fossils with air bubbles inside them, a phenomenon often known as enhydro.
The Twitter account ‘Fossil Locator’ posted the fascinating video of the air bubbles flowing by means of the fossil.
‘Enhydro (water inclusion) with a shifting air bubble in amber from the Dominican Republic, 20-30 million years outdated, with loads of insect fossils,’ they wrote alongside the video.
It is usually valued as a gemstone and is made into a wide range of ornamental objects and jewellery.
