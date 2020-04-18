Bizarre moment air bubbles float around inside 20 MILLION-year-old amber fossil 

Amber is fossilized tree resin and its recognized for its hanging orange color

This video reveals the weird moment air bubbles transfer by means of an unbelievable 20-million-year-old amber fossil.

The fossil was found within the Dominican Republic and is regarded as 20-30 million years outdated, specialists say.

It is extraordinarily uncommon to see fossils with air bubbles inside them, a phenomenon often known as enhydro.

This video reveals the weird moment air bubbles transfer by means of an unbelievable 20-million-year-old amber fossil

The Twitter account ‘Fossil Locator’ posted the fascinating video of the air bubbles flowing by means of the fossil.

‘Enhydro (water inclusion) with a shifting air bubble in amber from the Dominican Republic, 20-30 million years outdated, with loads of insect fossils,’ they wrote alongside the video.

Amber is fossilized tree resin and its recognized for its hanging orange color.

It is usually valued as a gemstone and is made into a wide range of ornamental objects and jewellery.