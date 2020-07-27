BixMe LED Flame Speakers,Torch Atmosphere Bluetooth Speakers,Outdoor Portable Speakers with Stereo Sound,LED Flickers Warm Table Lamp,TWS Supported,BT4.2 for iPhone/iPad/Android,Best Gift Choice.



Price: $41.99 - $39.98

(as of Jul 27,2020 13:11:34 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Why choose our products? Because It is perfect combination of both speaker and lamp.



You can use it at home, office, during travel or when camping. High capacity battery and high quality sound will immerse you in a wonderful melody.

Here are the easy steps for pairing 2.



1.Turn off phone Bluetooth.

2.Open the Bluetooth of two led flame light speakers at the same time.

3.Press the play or power button in one of the led flame light speaker, heard the “di” sound, that two speakers in series success.

4.Open the phone Bluetooth and search A1 to connect it.

5.Play song, it will automatically be divided into left and right channels.

You can open two together, you will hear one beep and then two beeps when they sync to each other.

Specifications

Power Supply: 5V / 1

Speaker Output Power: 5W

Bluetooth Version：V4.2

Charging Time: 4–5 hours

Music Play Time: 8 hours

Flame Lamp Play Time: 20–24 hours

Warm Tip



1. Please charge the battery in time when the battery capacity is low.

2. Please don’t use it while it is charging.

3. Light can turn OFF/ON when playing music.

Please consult us whenever you have any concerns or questions and we will respond within 24 hours. Enjoy your shopping!

Package Include

1 x Flame Atmosphere Lamp Bluetooth Speaker

1 x Charging Cable

1 x User Manual of English

【BLUETOOTH 4.2 FLAME SPEAKER】The led flame wireless speaker will instantly connect to your iPhone/iPad/Android from up to 33 feet away. Flame speaker automatically reconnects to the last paired device. Portable design lets you easily remote it around from room to room.

【HI-FI STEREO SOUNDS】Built-in 5W audio drivers offer full high-definition stereo audio and the rear-facing subwoofer provides enhanced bass. Enjoy clear audio with impressive volume!

【WATERPROOF, DUST-PROOF & SHOCK-RESISTANT】Great for outdoors activities, Beach or Camping use. The PS case will ensure Shockproof and Dustproof. With IP65 waterproof level you can use it in shower (DO NOT immerse it into water).

【PERFECT GIFT FOR ANY OCCASION】 Portable LED lights can be used for the best gifts for leisure, travel, living, outdoor and camping. This versatile Bluetooth speaker, the new and stylish design makes it the best electronic gift, the best choice for any occasion.(Note: After receiving the goods, it is best to charge them before use.)