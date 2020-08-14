BitMEX announces that users have six months to finish KYC

Bitcoin trading platform, BitMEX, just recently revealed a necessary KYC treatment.

The procedure will last for six months, from late August to mid-February

The platform states that this will aid with conference international regulative requirements, and boost security.

The crypto market is beginning to see some development in relates to to guidelines, or at least, it is attempting to self-regulate in order to prevent prospective issues. As constantly, the objective is to discover a compromise in between serving its users the method they desire to be served, and pleasing the authorities that need rigorous guidelines to guarantee users’ security.

This is why the Bitcoin margin trading platform, BitMEX, just recently revealed that all of its users requirement to go through ID confirmation in the next six months.



According to its current announcement, BitMEX is beginning a KYC procedure that will lead to all users validating their identity. The procedure will last for six months, which is the length of time users have to total the treatment.

Details about the upcoming KYC treatment

The procedure will begin in about 2 weeks, on August 28 th, at 00: 00 UTC. It will last up until February 12 th, 2021, and it will assist BitMEX develop a more safe and secure trading environment.

The KYC information will not be anything uncommon, as far as it is understood today. Users will have to provide an image ID, their own image, in addition to an address evidence. There will likewise be a number of concerns to response, each a multi-choice kind of concern. This will assist state the source of funds, trading experience, and more.

Overall, the procedure must be basic and brief, however it will go a long method when it comes to additional protecting the platform. In addition, it will assist BitMEX satisfy the international regulative requirements and increase its own authenticity. Some have currently hypothesized that this relocation may be the platform’s method of apologizing for in 2015’s email leak, and perhaps other debates. With the ID confirmation total, BitMEX will have a much better understanding of its users, and it will be able to stop comparable criminal activities from taking place in the future.