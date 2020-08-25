Bitmain inks $18M Bitcoin mining rig sale with Riot Blockchain

Major cryptocurrency mining hardware producer Bitmain is making a significant sale to Riot Blockchain, a Nasdaq- noted crypto mining business.

According to anAug 24 statement, the companies signed a $17.7 million purchase contract for 8,000 Bitmain Antminer S19 Pros that consists of a shipment schedule of 2,000 systems on a regular monthly basis beginning in January 2021 till the order is total.

Bitmain introduced the Antminer S19 Pro previously this year, with a hash rate of 110 terahashes per 2nd and a power performance of ~ 29.5 joules per terahash, almost double the power performance per terahash of previous miner designs.

Irene Gao, Antminer sales director of the NCSA area at Bitmain, mentioned that the purchase will assist Riot broaden their position in the market and applauded what she thinks is an “outstanding power efficiency” used by Antminer S19 Pro.

The business clarified that, once the brand-new S19 Pros are completely released, Riot anticipates its overall hash rate capability to be roughly 1.45 exahash per second.

Research company Hurun released a list of international unicorns, or business worth more than a billion dollars, in 2020, and revealed that Bitmain dropped considerably in regards to assessment.

Last year the business published a $12 billion assessment, however this has actually given that been up to $4 billion. According to Hurun, one factor behind Bitmain’s drop is the“mediocre post-IPO performance of its rival, Canaan.”

On Aug 6, Bitmain revealed that they will be postponing their June and July 2020 Antminer orders by a minimum of 2 or 3 months due to “external interference on company operation.”