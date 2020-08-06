Bitmain Delays Antminer Shipments Amid Internal Conflicts

Bitmain, the world’s biggest Bitcoin (BTC) mining hardware business, is delaying its item orders amid continuous internal conflicts.

As formally revealed onAug 6, Bitmain will be postponing their June and July 2020 Antminer orders by a minimum of 2 or 3 months due to “external interference on company operation.” According to the statement, the orders will be held off till September or October 2020 “at the earliest.”

Bitmain drama is to blame

While Bitmain is mentioning “external interference,” some market specialists are positive that the hold-up is brought on by internal concerns at the business.

Dovey Wan, founding partner of blockchain financial investment company Primitive Ventures, tweeted that the hold-up was set off by the continuous dispute in between Bitmain’s co-founders– the ousted Micree Ketuan Zhan and existing CEO, JihanWu This series of questionable occasions began in October 2019 when Bitmain’s biggest investor, Zhan, was dismissed byWu Zhan consequently pursued legal action in his quote to restore control over Bitmain and openly opposed layoffs at the business.

The drama at Bitmain took another twist in late July when Zhan openly implicated Wu of taking countlessAntminers In a Weibo post, the ousted Bitmain co-founder implicated Wu of “illegally” moving 10,000 mining hardware gadgets from a company-owned mining center in Mongolia.

As the Bitmain co-founders’ fight continues, Wan tweeted: