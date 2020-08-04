Bitfinex Offers Up to $400M For Information Leading to BTC Stolen in 2016

Crypto exchange Bitfinex is providing to $400 million to anybody who can lead them to the hackers who took over 120,000 Bitcoin (BTC) in August 2016.

According to the business’s post on August 4, they are even prepared to reward the hackers themselves. The individuals behind the 2016 attack breached the security systems of Bitfinex and handled to total around 2072 unapproved deals. The business clarified that this is their “latest effort” to recuperate these stolen funds.

Bitfinex discussed how the benefit will work: