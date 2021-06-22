Bitcoin's volatile ride: Cryptocurrency slumps in the wake of China mining crackdown
Nik Bhatia, Author of “Layered Money” and Adjunct Professor at USC Marshall, joined Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Julia LaRoche to discuss bitcoin’s price dropping and China cracking down on mining.

