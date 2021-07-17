Bitcoin's summer slump: Cryptocurrency hits a monthly low of $28,908 in June
William Quigley, Co-Founder of WAX and Tether, Cryptocurrency & Blockchain investor, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss bitcoin, China, and the outlook on the crypto market.

