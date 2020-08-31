Bitcoin will hit new high ‘in near term’ as Buffett exits USD — Keiser

The U.S. dollar is getting so weak that even Warren Buffett is going out and Bitcoin (BTC) will see all-time highs, states Max Keiser.

In his latest forecast for macro, the RT host cautioned that safe houses would seriously exceed fiat. Buffett, he indicated, understood what was coming.

Keiser: Buffett “getting out of USD”

“Buffett’s move into Japan, along with his GOLD investment, confirms he’s getting out of USD BIGLY,” Keiser composed onTwitter Monday

“USD is trending lower today, about to break key support. Bitcoin – Gold – Silver Will all make new ATH in the near term.”

He was describing Buffett’s relocation into Japanese properties, taking a 5% stake in the nation’s 5 greatest trading homes in a relocation which amounts to $6 billion, Reuters reports.

“The five major trading companies have many joint ventures throughout the world and are likely to have more. I hope that in the future there may be opportunities of mutual benefit,” the publication estimated him as stating.

The statement came days after the Federal Reserve verified that it would let inflation increase above its 2% target as a momentary step, something which taxed the dollar.

After volatility, the USD currency index (DXY) started pipes new depths on Monday, bouncing off its least expensive levels in 2 years. Late in July, when those levels initially appeared, Bitcoin saw a cost dive to $12,500.

As Cointelegraph reported, expectations stay that additional dives in DXY will produce comparable impacts.

USD currency index 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

An not likely Bitcoin bellwether

Buffett on the other hand is popular for his macro relocations, even as he stays an unfaltering Bitcoin doubter.

Last week, the so-called “Buffett Indicator” cautioned about a stock exchange crash, even as large-cap equities continued their climbs up greater.

Prior to that, Anthony Pompliano, co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, openly bank on Buffett ultimately purchasing Bitcoin after he exposed relocations into gold.

At the time, Keiser declared that the gold entry alone would stimulate a run amongst financiers, assisting press BTC/USD to $50,000.

Perhaps Buffett’s most popular quip about Bitcoin is from 2018 when he described cryptocurrency as “rat poison squared.”