Bitcoin: 'We are unlikely... to see a spot-based ETF come to market' anytime soon, analyst explains
Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Head of ETF and Mutual Fund Research, joins Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Karina Mitchell to detail the latest news surrounding bitcoin ETFs amid the current regulatory environment.

