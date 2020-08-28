Bitcoin trader sees 6 bullish signs for BTC after Fed ‘non-event’

Bitcoin (BTC) can still top $13,000 and greater as a series of “non-events” still leave bulls in an effective position.

Data from Coin360 and Cointelegraph Markets revealed BTC/ USD climbing up towards $11,500 onAug 28, as one expert stated that the level is vital to recover for gains to continue.

Cryptocurrency market daily picture,Aug 28. Source: Coin360

BTC rate: $11.5 K close extends “bullish re-accumulation”

In an upgrade to customers of his Telegram trading channel on Friday, filbfilb stated that regardless of the previous day’s volatility, he stayed long BTC.

“In context of the weekly chart, 11k appears to be holding as support but a close above the key 11500 support/resistance level would be the immediate objective to remain relatively comfortable in the overall bullish re-accumulation idea,” he summed up.

This principle has some lofty targets– the month-to-month pivot at around $12,925, in addition to month-to-month resistance from 2019 which saw Bitcoin struck $13,870.

Nevertheless, the signs were favorable, with filbfilb dismissing issues over the Fed’s inflation speech and other pseudo-bearish signals for Bitcoin.

“I remained long yesterday for a few main reasons,” he described.

“Negative futures premium, no lower low close, sheer panic on (crypto Twitter) and calls for 9k, no break of overall support and because the price action on gold and silver to which we have been heavily correlated practically tick for tick, reversed ahead of BTC which continued dumping.”

The speech itself he referred to as a “non-event,” which appeared to have actually been currently priced in by the markets.

BTC/ USD 1-day chart. Source: Coin360

Futures expirations and “maximum pain”

Looking ahead for the short-term, just Friday’s futures settlement might spell a duration of volatility to challenge the total advantage.

“Today we have August Futures closing which may result in volatility this afternoon so watch out for some action this afternoon,” filbfilb included.

Futures settlement dates have actually traditionally included down pressure to Bitcoin markets, however current choices expirations have actually on the other hand stopped working to move the marketplace, regardless of much anticipation of volatility.

In a tweet, derivatives platform Deribit confirmed that 50,900 BTC ($ 580 million) and 291,000 Ether ($ 113.5 million) in open interest was set to end onFriday Between $11,000 and $11,500 is “maximum pain” for choices traders, as this is the location in which choices have the most affordable intrinsic worth.

“This circulation is rather versus that seen just recently, recommending some uneasiness discuss choices activity.

Futures “gaps” on the other hand form the focus for informal price bets amongst traders and hodlers this month. A “gap” happens when one futures trading session starts at a various location to where the previous one ended– Bitcoin tends to relocate to “fill” the resulting space.

As Cointelegraph reported, presently, a lower space at $9,700 and a smaller sized one at $16,000, albeit in location for a number of years, are most likely locations of interest for traders.

Keep track of leading crypto markets in genuine time here