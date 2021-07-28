Bitcoin surges over 40K: 'It’s fair to call this a short squeeze': Decrypt's Editor-in-Chief
Dan Roberts, Decrypt Editor-in-Chief joined Yahoo Finance Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro to break down the short squeeze driving the bitcoin rally and how Amazon is denying the report of accepting bitcoin as payment.

