Bitcoin pulls back, here's a look at the cryptocurrency's wild ride
Apifiny CEO, Haohan Xu, joins Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland, Julie Hyman, and Brian Sozzi to discuss the differing interest amongst institutional investors and retail investors plus crypto’s latest price fluctuations after Bitcoin suffers a price dip due to Amazon dispelling rumors about accepting the currency.

