Bitcoin Price Soars to $11,400 as Traders Say a ‘Bull Phase’ Is Igniting

The price of Bitcoin went beyond $11,400 for the 3rd time in 3 days, breaching a vital resistance level. Earlier today BTC price reached $11,444 however it rapidly turned down back to the $11,250 variety.

Surprisingly, within the last hour the price has actually increased above the $11,400 mark once again and some traders think that duplicated retests of the resistance might raise the opportunities of a breakout.

Spartan Group’s Kelvin Koh stated that when BTC breaks out of $11,400, a rally to $12,000 is most likely. Meanwhile, on-chain expert and trader Willy Woo stated Bitcoin’s rally above $11,000 might put BTC at the start of the “main bull phase.”

The 1-hour price chart ofBitcoin Source: TradingView.com

After rising to as high as $10,470 on BitMEX, the price of Bitcoin dropped to around $11,260 Currently, the resistance variety from $11,200 to $11,400 is relatively setting off sellers to protect this level and avoid a significant breakout.

Investors are positive about the possibility of a Bitcoin bull run

On June 27, on-chain expert and Bitcoin trader Willy Woo exposed a brand-new price design for BTC. The design recommended that a brand-new bull run for the leading cryptocurrency is developing. At the time, Woo said:

“This is a new model I’m working on, it picks the start of exponential bull runs. 1) Bitcoin was setting up for a bullish run until the COVID white swan killed the party. 2) This model suggests we are close to another bullish run. Maybe another month to go.”

The weekly price chart of Bitcoin with a brand-new price design. Source: Willy Woo

A month has actually passed because the design was exposed and the price of Bitcoin has actually increased from $9,100 to over $11,000 Following up on the design, Woo stated he is “relatively confident” the primary bull stage is igniting.

The expert broke down numerous on-chain information points, consisting of Bitcoin’s mempool and the relative strength index (RSI), to assess market cycles. Woo stated that the on-chain RSI, particularly, recommends the primary booming market might start in the 4th quarter.

Woo explained that:

“With the current break to 11K, I’m relatively confident last months model is working on queue, we’re at the start of the ‘main bull phase’… 365 day on-chain RSI shows the compression at the early phase of the bull cycle nearing completion, I’m expecting RSI expansion that typifies the main bull season run starting Q4 2020 into 2021.”

Similarly, Koh stated that if the price of Bitcoin continues to boost above $11,400, it will sustain its momentum. But if BTC continues to rally, the financier stressed that alternative cryptocurrencies might combine. Koh said:

“If BTC breaks the resistance at $11.4K, we are going above $12K in no time. Will take the wind out of altcoins again in the short term.”

Before BTC surpasses $12,500, the belief is not so bullish

According to ExoAlpha chief financial investment officer David Lifchitz, profit-taking from well-performing DeFi tokens led BTC and Ether (ETH) to rise. The preliminary upswing then led to brief agreements on futures exchanges being liquidated.

As Bitcoin began to rally, DeFi tokens and other leading option cryptocurrencies began to decrease, which enhances the argument. Assets in the similarity Compound, Chainlink, and Cardano, which exceeded BTC in June, stagnated in the previous a number of days.

Lifchitz informed Cointelegraph:

“The recent move in BTC-USD seems to have been linked to DeFi coins profit-taking rolled into the majors (Bitcoin and Ethereum), which triggered a short squeeze of the overleveraged shorts at the BitMEX casino.”

In the short-term, Lifchitz stated a pullback might take place as the marketplace cools off, however if BTC goes beyond $12,500 and stays on top of it, a booming market might then emerge. Lifchitz stated:

“So basically, the run-up in Bitcoin seems more driven by rotation and a devaluating USD than a genuine interest in the coin, but should BTC reach and remain above $12,500 (i.e. July 2019 high) it could change the narrative. In the short term, a small pullback might be in the making, which would be healthy from here before engaging in a new run to $12,500.”

Overall, traders and on-chain experts stay favorable after Bitcoin’s reasonably quick rally above $11,000

There are some dangers of a pullback as the futures market gets overheated with high financing rates, however the belief appears to be enhancing, and BTC is consistently screening a crucial resistance level at $11,400 as a result.