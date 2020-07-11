Bitcoin Price Ready for $10K Retest as Algorand, Tezos Continue Surge

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has been showing weakness through the week. However, the key support level is holding up, which triggered the continuation of several altcoins such as Tezos (XTZ) and Algorand (ALGO), which are soaring on July 11, gaining over 9% and 17%, respectively.

The massive surges in altcoin price frequently occur when Bitcoin remains calm which is what we have seen happening in the earlier two months. The question is how long will this last and could be the top-ranked cryptocurrency by market capitalization ready for a renewed test of the $10,000 resistance level?

Crypto market daily performance. Source: Coin360

Bitcoin price holds above $9,000 as a vital support level

BTC USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

The structure remains intact, as the necessary conclusion comes nearby. However, the buying price of Bitcoin has been showing weakness through the week.

However, which are the signals that the markets are showing?

The first one is the important upwards trend. This trend remains to be active, as long as the marketplace is continually making higher lows. It’s essential that Bitcoin keeps the $8,500-$8,800 support level on higher time frames. If that level is lost, a chain result of stop/loss triggers could occur.

However, on a lesser time frame, exactly the same can be stated of the $9,000-$9,100 level acting round the trendline.

Second, the marketplace is acting above the 100-day and 200-day moving average and that’s a bullish signal as meaning bull territory. Furthermore, these two MA’s are coming into play sooner than later. These MAs can act as support which will be pushing the price further up.

Finally, by defining a renewed higher low, the RSI oscillator made a concealed bullish divergence, which suits a repeated test of the resistance zone at $10,000.

What are the key areas on the shorter time frames?

BTC USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour gives a clear explanation of the recent range-bound movements. The $9,400 level is acting as resistance, while the important support at $9,000-$9,100 is holding up as support.

This range can sustain for a few days as the price is stuck between these levels.

However, the conflict in the markets does occur as the purchase price has been making lower highs because the peak of June 1. It’s important that bulls manage a breakthrough of the $9,400 resistance level, whereby a retest of the $9,600 resistance block is likely to occur.

A breakthrough of $9,600 means continuation to the $10,000 resistance level is possible of course, if this level is tested again, a breakout becomes more and more likely.

If bears are to manage Bitcoin price, first the $9,000-$9,100 support level must certanly be lost as then the higher lows construction will be erased.

Total market capitalization is holding the uptrend

Total crypto market capitalization 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

The total crypto market capitalization chart is showing a reliable picture. Remarkably, the chart is creating a new higher high, while Bitcoin is lagging and it has yet to create a new higher high.

This demonstrates altcoins have been around in the spotlight recently, as they’ve gained more momentum and market capitalization. Next to that, the chart shows a hidden bullish divergence turning up on the chart close to the support at $240 billion.

Further compression is likely to occur before a fresh impulse to the upside occurs rather than further downside.

The bullish scenario for Bitcoin

BTC USD 1-day bullish scenario chart. Source: TradingView

As discussed early in the day, the $9,000-$9,100 area was a crucial pivot to hold. Luckily for the bulls, industry has held for support, through which the bullish scenario can be designed.

The $9,000-$9,100 area needs to hold through which the uptrend sustains. As long as this uptrend is sustaining, the momentum is upwards and a $9,600 test can occur.

This $9,600 resistance level is untested and ripe for a test of the markets. If the price of Bitcoin rejects as of this resistance level, the next target area for support could be the $9,300 zone.

If that structure continues to unfold, then a renewed test of the $10,000 area is likely to occur. Thus, a repeated test of the $10,000-$10,500 area would cause a possible breakout upwards.

The bearish scenario for Bitcoin

The bearish scenario is pretty straightforward and has some crucial pivots to watch.

BTC USD 1-day bearish scenario chart. Source: TradingView

The crucial pivots are still another rejection at the $9,400 level leading toward a double-top confirmation and a potential trend reversal.

Such a rejection would create another lower high and warrant further downward pressure. If that develops, it’s more likely to see a renewed test of the $9,000-$9,100 level. However, the more regularly an important level gets tested, the more likely some slack will occur.

The major pivot to watch for is the break down of the $9,000-$9,100 level. If that occurs, the amount should appear with a chain result of stop/loss triggers going off. A drop toward the $8,500-$8,600 area is likely after which it a bearish rejection of the $9,000-$9,100 level would warrant further downward momentum.

Similarly, if such a drop occurs, the 100-day and 200-day MA’s are lost, and the marketplace is likely to start seeking the 100-week and 200-week MA’s for support.

The first major support level is found between $7,500-$7,700 if the market drops below the number support of the two-month consolidation range.

If that doesn’t occur, the market is ready for further upwards and range-bound movements. As the chart is showing, these movements can happen before end of August. This would suit altcoins relatively well as they can keep on basking in the spotlight.

But remember, if Bitcoin looks to be making a volatile move fleetingly, then altcoins will suffer.

The views and opinions expressed listed here are solely those of mcdougal and do not of necessity reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own personal research when coming up with a decision.